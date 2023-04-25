US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
A total of 40,000 jobs in the global business services sector were meant to have been created, but only 245 new jobs have arisen
Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of employment opportunities have once again been failed by the department of economic development. According to its third-quarter report for the 2022/23 financial year, the department was meant to create 40,000 jobs in the global business services sector, yet only 245 new jobs have actually been created.
It is disappointing that this target was not met considering that this sector could be a gamechanger for job creation in the province. This sector includes services such as call centre operations, customer services, shared services and labelling data for machine learning.
This department has a responsibility to ensure the correct environment is created for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy. The fact that the global business services target is not even close to being met is worrying.
Nicola du PlessisDA Gauteng economic development spokesperson
LETTER: Gauteng government has failed to create jobs
