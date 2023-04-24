Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has made so much noise in the past about the West, focusing on Ukraine and forgetting Africa or her wars (“Foreign states plan evacuations from Sudan after US pulls out diplomats”, April 23).
Now that two trigger-happy and power-hungry generals have decided to launch a war of egos in Sudan, killing hundreds of innocent people, Pandor has muted herself. Not a word from her office condemning the generals.
Please don’t tell me about the useless AU (the 2000s version of the Organisation of African Unity). Don’t blame the West for the generals’ greed. Actually, it is the West that is sending rescue planes to airlift stranded refugees and internationals. Where is the SA government? Many South Africans are trapped in that God-forsaken country, and have been reduced to sending SOSs via radio and television.
It is time for Pandor to walk the talk. If you want the world to pay attention to Africa’s man-made tragedies, African leaders such as Pandor must lead from the front. Do something about Sudan. Bring the warring parties to the peace table. Too many lives have been lost in this senseless war.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: Do something about Sudan
