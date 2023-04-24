Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do something about Sudan

No sign of SA government with many South Africans trapped

24 April 2023 - 17:39
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has made so much noise in the past about the West, focusing on Ukraine and forgetting Africa or her wars (“Foreign states plan evacuations from Sudan after US pulls out diplomats”, April 23).

Now that two trigger-happy and power-hungry generals have decided to launch a war of egos in Sudan, killing hundreds of innocent people, Pandor has muted herself. Not a word from her office condemning the generals.

Please don’t tell me about the useless AU (the 2000s version of the Organisation of African Unity). Don’t blame the West for the generals’ greed. Actually, it is the West that is sending rescue planes to airlift stranded refugees and internationals. Where is the SA government? Many South Africans are trapped in that God-forsaken country, and have been reduced to sending SOSs via radio and television.

It is time for Pandor to walk the talk. If you want the world to pay attention to Africa’s man-made tragedies, African leaders such as Pandor must lead from the front. Do something about Sudan. Bring the warring parties to the peace table. Too many lives have been lost in this senseless war. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Foreign states plan evacuations from Sudan after US pulls out diplomats

Warring sides accuse each other of attacking  convoy of French nationals
World
1 day ago

Thousands flee Sudan as clashes intensify

Clashes continued for a 10th day in the North African country
News
4 hours ago

Eight days of war reduces Khartoum to wreckage

Air strikes, shelling and gun battles have ripped across Khartoum unabated through the final days of Ramadan
World
6 hours ago

Sudan conflict: what’s at stake for its neighbours?

Concerns range from shared Nile waters and oil pipelines to the shape of a new government and a new humanitarian crisis in the making
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: SA may one day have a ‘big five’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Life’s a beach for investors — ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Breeding farm for sale is a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Judicial watchdog improves, but can ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: How the Sharks got themselves into a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Thousands flee Sudan as clashes intensify

News

Foreign states plan evacuations from Sudan after US pulls out diplomats

World / Africa

Eight days of war reduces Khartoum to wreckage

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.