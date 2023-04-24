LETTER: Blame government for failed prosecution

Corporate earnings and local and US economic data is likely to set the tone this week
The eco estate’s travails are a leitmotif of doing business in SA that extends to carmakers
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
Your report covering the disastrous Nulane prosecution refers (“NPA weighs options after five accused in Nulane trial discharged”, April 21). This comes hard on the heels of the failed attempt to extradite the Guptas and the Thabo Bester escapade.
The blame in the Nulane prosecution lies squarely on the failure of government to properly understand and implement the binding rulings of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation. Countering serious corruption requires a totally dedicated and specialised entity with enough well-trained experts housed in an operationally and structurally independent way.
The new entity must be fully resourced and enjoy secure tenure of office. The post-Scorpions experiment of separating investigative and prosecutorial functions has failed, as the Zondo report demonstrates, and must end now.
Making the clueless Investigating Directorate “permanent”, as the cabinet wishes, is bound to fail too because a permanent directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority is as vulnerable to closure as the Scorpions were.
A new stand-alone body that is neither Hawks nor Investigating Directorate is required urgently. The draft remedial legislation exists; the political will to implement it is lacking in the ANC. But not in the DA, IFP and other opposition formations.
All voters need to insist that the party or person for whom they vote next year is committed to the establishment of a new Chapter Nine body that has a mandate to prevent, combat, investigate, and prosecute serious corruption.
All politicians need to support this “radical enforcement transformation” on pain of political demise. The remedial steps and draft laws suggested by Accountability Now are available for critical review on its website.
If the catastrophic trial in the Nulane matter and the fiasco in the Gupta extradition application do not prompt a radical rethink in the cabinet, its accountability and responsiveness will be called into question by the electorate.
Paul Hoffman, SCAccountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Blame government for failed prosecution
It did not understand the binding rulings of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation
Your report covering the disastrous Nulane prosecution refers (“NPA weighs options after five accused in Nulane trial discharged”, April 21). This comes hard on the heels of the failed attempt to extradite the Guptas and the Thabo Bester escapade.
The blame in the Nulane prosecution lies squarely on the failure of government to properly understand and implement the binding rulings of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation. Countering serious corruption requires a totally dedicated and specialised entity with enough well-trained experts housed in an operationally and structurally independent way.
The new entity must be fully resourced and enjoy secure tenure of office. The post-Scorpions experiment of separating investigative and prosecutorial functions has failed, as the Zondo report demonstrates, and must end now.
Making the clueless Investigating Directorate “permanent”, as the cabinet wishes, is bound to fail too because a permanent directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority is as vulnerable to closure as the Scorpions were.
A new stand-alone body that is neither Hawks nor Investigating Directorate is required urgently. The draft remedial legislation exists; the political will to implement it is lacking in the ANC. But not in the DA, IFP and other opposition formations.
All voters need to insist that the party or person for whom they vote next year is committed to the establishment of a new Chapter Nine body that has a mandate to prevent, combat, investigate, and prosecute serious corruption.
All politicians need to support this “radical enforcement transformation” on pain of political demise. The remedial steps and draft laws suggested by Accountability Now are available for critical review on its website.
If the catastrophic trial in the Nulane matter and the fiasco in the Gupta extradition application do not prompt a radical rethink in the cabinet, its accountability and responsiveness will be called into question by the electorate.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANN CROTTY: How the world picks on small fry
EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?
‘NPA pursued state’s narrative in Nulane prosecution,’ accused argue
‘Low-hanging state capture fruit’ still too high for NPA?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANN CROTTY: How the world picks on small fry
EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?
‘NPA pursued state’s narrative in Nulane prosecution,’ accused argue
‘Low-hanging state capture fruit’ still too high for NPA?
MICHAEL MARCHANT & HENNIE VAN VUUREN: How crisis-ridden NPA has failed South ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.