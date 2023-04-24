Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Agency’s double standards

Reuters perceives Russia drills as a threat but supports Western military exercises

24 April 2023 - 17:10
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen ahead of scheduled naval exercises with Russian, Chinese and South African navies, in Richards Bay, in this February 22 2023 file photo. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen ahead of scheduled naval exercises with Russian, Chinese and South African navies, in Richards Bay, in this February 22 2023 file photo. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

Two articles in your international section of April 17 refer. The first, (Russia dismisses Japanese protest over exercises”, April 17), said the Russian Pacific fleet naval exercises were apparently designed to convey the idea of “belligerent Russia”.

According to the author, the country “is keen to show that it can still project force”, while being mostly focused on Ukraine. As we understand, the choice of Russia as the subject of an article presupposes accusations of reckless sabre-rattling. 

Notably, on the same page next to the said article, there is another piece about the South Korea, US and Japan defence exercises “improving responses to North Korean threats”. And as has recently become very common in the West, the Russian drills are perceived as a threat to G7 democracies, while theirs “demonstrate strong commitment to secure a free and open international order”. 

Not that we are surprised with a double standard approach from Western-controlled Reuters. Referring to one of the many brilliant Russian proverbs, the articles are “from the same oven yet not alike”. It is striking indeed how two identical situations could be described from completely different angles depending on who has been appointed a “villain” by the West. 

Ilya Rogachev 
Russian ambassador to SA

