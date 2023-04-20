Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Seize opportunities presented in Russia

US economic and foreign policy dominance cannot be assumed anymore

20 April 2023 - 18:22
President Xi Jinping. Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES/FILE PHOTO
President Xi Jinping. Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES/FILE PHOTO

Last month Chinese president Xi Jinping was welcomed to the Kremlin by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Xi’s three-day trip to Moscow is important for a few reasons.

First, in the words of the leaders themselves it was an opportunity to deepen the “no-limits friendship” between China and Russia. Second — and related to the first — it sent a powerful message to Western leaders (who are mostly allied with Ukraine) that efforts to isolate Russia from the global order through sanctions have largely failed.

Finally, it shows that the global economic order has already reconfigured itself — US economic dominance, and the resultant dominance of its foreign policy, can no longer be taken for granted. What does this mean for SA businesses and investors today? For starters, it means we have to consider the opportunities that may present themselves as a result of this global shift.

In 2022 I wrote about how the SA citrus industry had been hit hard by increasing production and input costs and a sharp rise in fertiliser costs (“SA stands to gain from chances for trade amid sanctions against Russia”, August 31 2022). Around the same time, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was asking governments and the private sector to co-operate in bringing Russian food and fertilisers, together with Ukrainian grain, to world markets. So we are in no way immune to what happens beyond our borders, as our citrus growers would be quick to confirm.

Now if the UN can call for co-operation to ensure Russian products reach foreign markets, I ask how SA businesses should be guided to react if the Russian market proved to be laden with opportunity? If Russian investors are willing to commit their capital to the local economy, do we embrace such business deals or demand that the private sector act in line with Western sanctions?

I believe Xi’s visit to Moscow — and all it signifies — offers an answer. We can choose to stand with the West and apply sanctions that are not working. Or we can take the more nuanced and pragmatic approach of accepting much-needed support for our ailing economy and accepting much-needed jobs for our ailing people in the context of a new global economic order.

Michael de la Hunt
Founder and CEO, Ion Capital

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China

Beijing’s new superpower status should be harnessed towards the betterment of all of humanity
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse

Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
Opinion
1 week ago

Russia and climate top the agenda of Brazilian president’s visit to China

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Listen carefully to what the G7 is ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: So the Post Office has a plan to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: If Old Mutual makes the right moves, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: So the Post Office has a plan to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: If Old Mutual makes the right moves, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse

Opinion / Columnists

Russia and climate top the agenda of Brazilian president’s visit to China

News

JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.