LETTER: Seize opportunities presented in Russia

Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
The demise of airlines like Comair and SA Express have intensified the need to boost local air routes
Country is emerging from years of international sanctions and is seeking to widen the trade net beyond SA
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Order gives Moscow a new outlet adding to its growing sales to India and China
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Last month Chinese president Xi Jinping was welcomed to the Kremlin by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Xi’s three-day trip to Moscow is important for a few reasons.
First, in the words of the leaders themselves it was an opportunity to deepen the “no-limits friendship” between China and Russia. Second — and related to the first — it sent a powerful message to Western leaders (who are mostly allied with Ukraine) that efforts to isolate Russia from the global order through sanctions have largely failed.
Finally, it shows that the global economic order has already reconfigured itself — US economic dominance, and the resultant dominance of its foreign policy, can no longer be taken for granted. What does this mean for SA businesses and investors today? For starters, it means we have to consider the opportunities that may present themselves as a result of this global shift.
In 2022 I wrote about how the SA citrus industry had been hit hard by increasing production and input costs and a sharp rise in fertiliser costs (“SA stands to gain from chances for trade amid sanctions against Russia”, August 31 2022). Around the same time, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was asking governments and the private sector to co-operate in bringing Russian food and fertilisers, together with Ukrainian grain, to world markets. So we are in no way immune to what happens beyond our borders, as our citrus growers would be quick to confirm.
Now if the UN can call for co-operation to ensure Russian products reach foreign markets, I ask how SA businesses should be guided to react if the Russian market proved to be laden with opportunity? If Russian investors are willing to commit their capital to the local economy, do we embrace such business deals or demand that the private sector act in line with Western sanctions?
I believe Xi’s visit to Moscow — and all it signifies — offers an answer. We can choose to stand with the West and apply sanctions that are not working. Or we can take the more nuanced and pragmatic approach of accepting much-needed support for our ailing economy and accepting much-needed jobs for our ailing people in the context of a new global economic order.
Michael de la HuntFounder and CEO, Ion Capital
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Seize opportunities presented in Russia
US economic and foreign policy dominance cannot be assumed anymore
Last month Chinese president Xi Jinping was welcomed to the Kremlin by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Xi’s three-day trip to Moscow is important for a few reasons.
First, in the words of the leaders themselves it was an opportunity to deepen the “no-limits friendship” between China and Russia. Second — and related to the first — it sent a powerful message to Western leaders (who are mostly allied with Ukraine) that efforts to isolate Russia from the global order through sanctions have largely failed.
Finally, it shows that the global economic order has already reconfigured itself — US economic dominance, and the resultant dominance of its foreign policy, can no longer be taken for granted. What does this mean for SA businesses and investors today? For starters, it means we have to consider the opportunities that may present themselves as a result of this global shift.
In 2022 I wrote about how the SA citrus industry had been hit hard by increasing production and input costs and a sharp rise in fertiliser costs (“SA stands to gain from chances for trade amid sanctions against Russia”, August 31 2022). Around the same time, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was asking governments and the private sector to co-operate in bringing Russian food and fertilisers, together with Ukrainian grain, to world markets. So we are in no way immune to what happens beyond our borders, as our citrus growers would be quick to confirm.
Now if the UN can call for co-operation to ensure Russian products reach foreign markets, I ask how SA businesses should be guided to react if the Russian market proved to be laden with opportunity? If Russian investors are willing to commit their capital to the local economy, do we embrace such business deals or demand that the private sector act in line with Western sanctions?
I believe Xi’s visit to Moscow — and all it signifies — offers an answer. We can choose to stand with the West and apply sanctions that are not working. Or we can take the more nuanced and pragmatic approach of accepting much-needed support for our ailing economy and accepting much-needed jobs for our ailing people in the context of a new global economic order.
Michael de la Hunt
Founder and CEO, Ion Capital
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China
PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse
Russia and climate top the agenda of Brazilian president’s visit to China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse
Russia and climate top the agenda of Brazilian president’s visit to China
JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.