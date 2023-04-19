Markets bet there’s an 86% chance the Fed will increase rates by 25 basis points in May
I am sure if the late former president Nelson Mandela were still alive today, with all his wisdom he would be the first to say, “Enough with all the trial and error, chaotic, destructive experimentation that has brought this country to its knees. It is time for reconciliation and reconstruction.”
Enough with the squabbles and childish, senseless power-grabbing behaviour. Who said that that is the way coalition governments are supposed to be? Where else in the world have you witnessed such stupid, embarrassing scenes, and what does the world think of us?
We need to grow up and show the world that we are not a bunch of fools. We have only one country, and that is SA. Let us all love it like our own child, look after it and save it.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
LETTER: Please show SA some love
We need to grow up and show the world that we are not a bunch of fools
