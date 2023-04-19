Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Privatisation is perhaps the best option at our disposal to replace an incompetent and corrupt public sector
Neva Makgetla argues that while state-owned companies are squandering public money and not doing their jobs, privatisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s problems (“State-owned companies cost a fortune”, April 18).
She is correct, of course. There is no perfect solution, especially in a country as complicated as SA. Still, privatisation is one of the best options we have to replace an incompetent and corrupt public sector.
Eskom threatens to plunge the country into permanent darkness as the risk of total grid collapse increases. Transnet has devastated logistics and infrastructure, and stifled the economy as a whole. Even the police force, which few pundits would argue should ever be privatised, fails to do the bare necessities.
Makgetla’s concern is that a private monopoly won’t perform better than a public one. Again she is correct. The fundamental problem with the parastatals is that they are all monopolies; monopolies have no incentive to perform, and consumers have no choice.
So, for any privatisation strategy to be successful it must involve a decentralisation of the industry that guarantees competition and a true free market. To achieve this, political intervention must be kept to a minimum. Tendering processes and opaque licensing systems allow politicians to appoint their friends as private sector cronies — public sector by proxy.
To avoid such an entanglement of politically backed private businesses the industries involved must be deregulated and made to be as transparent as possible. It won’t be perfect. Nothing ever is. But simply keeping the lights on, the roads paved and criminals behind bars will be an improvement on what we have now.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: Imperfect, but still far better
