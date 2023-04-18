Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Solutions to SA’s energy crisis within reach

Treasury comes about to the benefits of solar rebates and off-grid solutions are multiplying

18 April 2023 - 17:54
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

In line with the mayor’s request, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted Cape Town an exemption from provisions of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act that require a competitive tender process for all contracts above a certain value. This means the city can (and will) start buying electricity from anyone willing to sell it, including residents and businesses with solar installations on their roofs.

The fact that electricity can now be sold on to municipalities is big news because it makes investing in solar more financially viable. The private sector is already coming up with a range of innovative financing models to make it even more accessible to households, especially those who don’t live in the Cape.

The factor deterring most middle-class South Africans from investing in solar panels up to now has been their cost. Going “off-grid” costs most households between R150,000 and R300,000.

Godongwana’s announcement of a 25% rebate for installation costs up to R15,000 lowers this cost, though the relatively small cap may not be enough to make solar affordable for most SA households.  However, the second bit of good news is that the Treasury is finally recognising that the economic benefits of households generating electricity justifies a cost to the fiscus.

If successful in aiding the country’s security of power supply, rebates may continue and even increase over time. On the other hand, the 125% rebate now on offer to businesses — without a threshold — is a significant immediate step. It will (directly) offer improved energy security to those driving the economy, as well as (indirectly) making every South African more energy secure, especially those living in municipalities (such as Cape Town) that plan to buy energy from residents producing an excess.

These are all steps in the right direction, and we can all only hope they will gather momentum. The good news is we don’t have to walk very far. Just a few steps up a ladder lands us right on the answer to SA’s energy crisis.

Ahren Posthumus
Momint CEO and national spokesperson, SunCash Initiative

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

WATCH: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa calls for changes to energy plan

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
National
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark

While power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa advocates for increased investment in coal-fired power stations, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says no ...
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Load-shedding will end sooner if we keep madness at bay

Lack of understanding of budget process shocks, and the plans are completely incoherent
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mayor Amad’s ‘loan’ amazes and amuses
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NEVA MAKGETLA: State-owned companies cost a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Our leaders are ready to take us ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DONALD MACKAY: Mission to Washington to safeguard ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: The gloom of the pundit is no joke, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WATCH: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa calls for changes to energy plan

National / Science & Environment

MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark

Opinion / Columnists

SAM MKOKELI: Investment drive is smoke and mirrors

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.