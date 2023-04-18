Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s oil trader, Raymond Phillips
US President Joe Biden’s JFK-like pilgrimage to the Auld Sod was partly an emotional appeal to the Irish American vote. It was also supposed to showcase the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement as an achievement of US diplomacy.
The agreement’s current malfunction was obscured with journalistic spin. But the real danger was overlooked. Sinn Fein, now official opposition and formerly the IRA’s alter ego, tops the polls in the Irish Republic and has most seats of any party in the stymied Northern Ireland Assembly. A couple of years hence Sinn Fein could in effect rule the island. Intensely nationalist, it opposes Nato and has Russian connections, albeit underground since the Ukrainian invasion.
How could the Russian FSB ignore Sinn Fein’s anger at the continued “illegal occupation” of Northern Ireland by their mutual enemy? Biden’s republicanism is at odds with his commitment to global freedom and democracy. Ireland could be moving down the same road as the SAs of this world, which have jilted the US for Russia and China. Imagine a Russia-aligned non-Nato Ireland between the US and Western Europe.
The diplomacy of American exceptionalism, aggression, naked self-interest or just maudling illusion is as superannuated as Biden himself. Currently outwitted, the US must adopt a new approach to world affairs or, rather than more freedom and democracy, all we will see is a second dark age.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
LETTER: Sinn Fein-led Ireland could jilt the US for Russia
In a few years Ireland could be moving down the same road as the SAs of this world
