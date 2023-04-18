Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sinn Fein-led Ireland could jilt the US for Russia

In a few years Ireland could be moving down the same road as the SAs of this world

18 April 2023 - 17:30
Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams speaks to former US president Bill Clinton during an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 17 2023. Picture: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
US President Joe Biden’s  JFK-like pilgrimage to the Auld Sod was partly an emotional appeal to the Irish American vote. It was also supposed to showcase the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement as an achievement of US diplomacy.

The agreement’s current malfunction was obscured with journalistic spin. But the real danger was overlooked. Sinn Fein, now official opposition and formerly the IRA’s alter ego, tops the polls in the Irish Republic and has most seats of any party in the stymied Northern Ireland Assembly. A couple of years hence Sinn Fein could in effect rule the island. Intensely nationalist, it opposes Nato and has Russian connections, albeit underground since the Ukrainian invasion.

How could the Russian FSB ignore Sinn Fein’s anger at the continued “illegal occupation” of Northern Ireland by their mutual enemy? Biden’s republicanism is at odds with his commitment to global freedom and democracy. Ireland could be moving down the same road as the SAs of this world, which have jilted the US for  Russia and China. Imagine a Russia-aligned non-Nato Ireland between the US and Western Europe.

The  diplomacy of American exceptionalism, aggression, naked self-interest or just maudling illusion is as superannuated as Biden himself. Currently outwitted, the US must adopt a new approach to world affairs or, rather than more freedom and democracy,  all we will see is a second dark age.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

EDITORIAL: Remembering the lessons of peace processes

The Good Friday Agreement is 25 years old, and it still has much to teach us
5 days ago

Still work to be done 25 years after Northern Ireland peace deal, says Sunak

Irish leader pledges to intensify efforts with UK prime minister to break deadlock in province
1 week ago

Sunak, Macron seal migration deal

The pact will help improve relations between the UK and France that have been poisoned by Brexit and a surge in cross-channel immigration
1 month ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: Rishi Sunak’s migrant issue does not lend itself to a Big Bang announcement

A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously ...
1 month ago
