LETTER: Big investment bluff

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria High Court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Incident comes less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Abe Shinzo
The former assistant coach at the Northerns Titans hopes to get his former team into Division 1
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
Last week’s international investment conference was a game of blind man’s buff (“Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis”, April 13).
The president claims success in achieving capital investment pledges of R1.5-trillion over the next few years. What we need to focus on is our total actual capital investment as a percentage of GDP.
Private and public investment together totals about R1-trillion a year. Our annual GDP is about R7-trillion. Our investment therefore comprises a pathetic 15% of national product.
For context, the world average is 24%. The long-forgotten National Development Plan of 2011 argued for investment of 25%-30% of GDP. China, which grew its economy 50 times post 1975, reached an investment level above 40%.
We can kiss growth goodbye unless we reach 25% of GDP. We are therefore short of R1-trillion in capital investment annually. Airy pledges of R1-trillion or R2-trillion over the next five years are neither here nor there. We are running blind.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Big investment bluff
Last week’s international investment conference was a game of blind man’s buff (“Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis”, April 13).
The president claims success in achieving capital investment pledges of R1.5-trillion over the next few years. What we need to focus on is our total actual capital investment as a percentage of GDP.
Private and public investment together totals about R1-trillion a year. Our annual GDP is about R7-trillion. Our investment therefore comprises a pathetic 15% of national product.
For context, the world average is 24%. The long-forgotten National Development Plan of 2011 argued for investment of 25%-30% of GDP. China, which grew its economy 50 times post 1975, reached an investment level above 40%.
We can kiss growth goodbye unless we reach 25% of GDP. We are therefore short of R1-trillion in capital investment annually. Airy pledges of R1-trillion or R2-trillion over the next five years are neither here nor there. We are running blind.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Credibility gap
LETTER: No rocket science in what is needed to restore confidence
Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ISAAH MHLANGA: SA’s investment drive remains a hard sell
SA on track to beat R1.2-trillion investment target, says presidency
Ramaphosa faces uphill task in last leg of investment drive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.