LETTER: Big investment bluff

16 April 2023 - 12:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Last week’s international investment conference was a game of blind man’s buff (“Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis”, April 13).

The president claims success in achieving capital investment pledges of R1.5-trillion over the next few years. What we need to focus on is our total actual capital investment as a percentage of GDP.

Private and public investment together totals about R1-trillion a year. Our annual GDP is about R7-trillion. Our investment therefore comprises a pathetic 15% of national product.

For context, the world average is 24%. The long-forgotten National Development Plan of 2011 argued for investment of 25%-30% of GDP. China, which grew its economy 50 times post 1975, reached an investment level above 40%.

We can kiss growth goodbye unless we reach 25% of GDP. We are therefore short of R1-trillion in capital investment annually. Airy pledges of R1-trillion or R2-trillion over the next five years are neither here nor there. We are running blind.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

