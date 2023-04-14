Business Day TV spoke to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
LETTER: SA is always on the cusp of success and utter failure
Government shuts down reasonable solutions to problems, and condemns liberalisation and privatisation without even thinking about them
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad is correct: SA is at the cusp of deciding whether the country has a great future or will be just another basket case (“SA at another watershed,” April 13).
I would argue that every moment from 1994 until now has been a watershed of sorts, and there will be many more in future. We are constantly on the cusp of success and utter failure. All it takes to teeter one way or the other is to make the right or wrong decision.
The SA government continues to make bad decisions. Corruption and negligence isn’t just some force of nature that unfortunately infests our country; it is a result of choices made by people in power.
It is a choice to be corrupt and aid corrupt colleagues. And it is a choice to not embrace the sound policies we need to enable the private sector to grow and prosper — therefore providing jobs and wealth to countless South Africans.
The government continues to embrace socialist and Marxist policies in some foolish and immature obsession with a Cold War era that is long gone. It shouts down reasonable solutions to our problems with buzzwords and condemns liberalisation and privatisation without evening thinking about it.
SA needs a vibrant free market. A free market needs a government that will allow it to exist without arbitrary restrictions. This means scrapping racialised employment quotas, lightening or even eliminating licensing restrictions across the board, liberalising the labour market and privatising currently failing parastatals.
These alone could put SA leagues above where it is now. And it would help countless people put food on the table. All it takes is the right choice.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
