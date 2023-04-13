Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ask us about survey methodology directly

Readers are welcome to ask about the Social Research Foundation public opinion surveys

13 April 2023 - 15:35
Picture: ISTOCK

I refer to your report on the public opinion surveys conducted by the Social Research Foundation (“Most South Africans think country is on wrong path, survey shows,” April 12).

The methodology of foundation surveys is set out on the opening page of each foundation report. Should your reporters or the commentators quoted in the article wish to enquire more about methodology they are welcome to contact the foundation directly.

Gabriel Makin
Associate, Social Research Foundation

