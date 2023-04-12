Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must not ruin relationship with EU and UK

What the ANC believes will come from the Russians beggars belief, as they are trading partner minnows

12 April 2023 - 08:21

As our new electricity minister wrestles with the short-term supply of power to a limping economy and nation, there are notable options mixing coal with renewables. But, can the ANC place the economy, nation and environment ahead of its political and state-capture goals?

The electricity solutions that matter most are where we choose clean raw materials that SA has in abundance, move rapidly down the solar (batteries) and wind road, and slowly wean our country off coal-fired energy.

Our economy draws on its old trade partners, which is a well developed and successful supply chain in foreign currency. What the ANC believes will come from the Russians beggars belief, as they are trading partner minnows.

The US African Growth and Opportunity Act and our history with the UK and EU are too important to throw away, especially as replacement in the short or medium term is impossible.

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

