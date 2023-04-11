LETTER: Opposition needs cohesion, not egos

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The case heads to court in June
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
Most South Africans who want to see progress towards racial harmony and a country, free of corruption and crime, that provides a rising standard of living for all would agree that our fractured, fragmented opposition represents a serious impediment in that regard.
The confused and ineffective mosaic of opposition parties has allowed the ANC government to continue its disastrous management of our country and has helped the EFF capture a political relevance way beyond what it deserves.
Without a competitive majority force capable of unseating the ANC and politically dwarfing the EFF, South Africans will witness the racially motivated destruction of our constitutional democracy, the collapse of the rule of law, a loss of the independence of the judiciary, hijacked property rights and a continued trajectory towards poverty, wretchedness and hopelessness.
DA leader John Steenhuisen’s proposal to generate some momentum towards the cohesive integration of ideologically compatible political parties with the objective of removing the ANC from government should therefore be welcomed.
Yet sadly, and perhaps wrongly, that momentum is likely to peter out if it is perceived to be primarily provided or led by the DA, or is driven exclusively by party leaders. The latter will find it difficult to put aside their egos, historical grievances and prejudices, and personal political ambitions, so the initiative, desirable as it may be, could be stillborn.
Perhaps under the convenorship of an independent, non-partisan civil society mediator from, for example, the Defend our Democracy campaign, the opposition parties could each nominate two senior representatives from their ranks. That could form the basis for a working group mandated to construct a credible plan for a cohesive opposition, which could be presented to and agreed on by party leaders and membership. The adoption or rejection of the plan should not be a leader-only prerogative.
The power of such a political combination could change the fortunes of our country, and those parties or leaders declining to participate in the construction or implementation of such a plan will be remembered for their egotism and putting their own interests above those of the country.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Opposition needs cohesion, not egos
Non-partisan working group, with input from political parties, could build an effective plan to defeat the government
Most South Africans who want to see progress towards racial harmony and a country, free of corruption and crime, that provides a rising standard of living for all would agree that our fractured, fragmented opposition represents a serious impediment in that regard.
The confused and ineffective mosaic of opposition parties has allowed the ANC government to continue its disastrous management of our country and has helped the EFF capture a political relevance way beyond what it deserves.
Without a competitive majority force capable of unseating the ANC and politically dwarfing the EFF, South Africans will witness the racially motivated destruction of our constitutional democracy, the collapse of the rule of law, a loss of the independence of the judiciary, hijacked property rights and a continued trajectory towards poverty, wretchedness and hopelessness.
DA leader John Steenhuisen’s proposal to generate some momentum towards the cohesive integration of ideologically compatible political parties with the objective of removing the ANC from government should therefore be welcomed.
Yet sadly, and perhaps wrongly, that momentum is likely to peter out if it is perceived to be primarily provided or led by the DA, or is driven exclusively by party leaders. The latter will find it difficult to put aside their egos, historical grievances and prejudices, and personal political ambitions, so the initiative, desirable as it may be, could be stillborn.
Perhaps under the convenorship of an independent, non-partisan civil society mediator from, for example, the Defend our Democracy campaign, the opposition parties could each nominate two senior representatives from their ranks. That could form the basis for a working group mandated to construct a credible plan for a cohesive opposition, which could be presented to and agreed on by party leaders and membership. The adoption or rejection of the plan should not be a leader-only prerogative.
The power of such a political combination could change the fortunes of our country, and those parties or leaders declining to participate in the construction or implementation of such a plan will be remembered for their egotism and putting their own interests above those of the country.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Steenhuisen reaffirms DA commitment to empowerment and redress
Calls for Joburg mayor to resign over R9.5bn loan remarks
ACDP and Rise Mzansi reject Steenhuisen’s anti-ANC ‘moonshot pact’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.