Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Opposition must put petty vendettas aside

It is easy to mock Steenhuisen over his plans, but 2024 is SA’s last chance

10 April 2023 - 17:08
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko’s report on John Steenhuisen’s plan and desire to unite smaller parties against a possible EFF/ANC coalition refers (“DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’”, April 2).

Steenhuisen is right to refer to the possible 2024 coalition between the ANC and EFF as a “doomsday coalition”. By itself, the ANC has run SA into the ground. Corruption devastates infrastructure and institutions at every level. Crime is now so rampant that our violence has been likened to a low-scale civil war. In some instances, it even competes with some civil wars.

This is with ANC governance alone. Imagine if the EFF enters into coalition with the ANC. This is the same party that wastes every parliament session with a protest, tries to shut down the country’s economy every so often, and follows an ideology that has a century-long track record of leading to starvation, violence and poverty.

The ANC and EFF are likely to join forces if given the chance. It is therefore incredibly important for all opposition parties to put their petty vendettas, opportunism and differences aside and focus on what is really at stake: the survival of SA and its people.

We’re already at the brink. We have been for a while. The year 2024 is just the final chance to do the right thing. And that right thing is to eject the authoritarians, communists, the corrupt and the collective, in favour of a coalition of parties that are willing to be mature, responsible and reasonable. Those willing to do the right thing and embrace policies that will lead to prosperity and growth. Not stagnation and theft.

It is easy to mock Steenhuisen and his alarming message, because it is easier to pretend that he isn’t speaking the truth. But 2024 is our final chance. Let’s make the right choice and vote for the right side of history.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: A sorry state of ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: End of the state of disaster amid a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MZUKISI QOBO: Corruption Watch set to step up the ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: The Eskom falling knife
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’

Politics

ACDP and Rise Mzansi reject Steenhuisen’s anti-ANC ‘moonshot pact’

National

CARTOON: DA’s 2024 moonshot

Opinion

Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA, says defeated Phalatse

Politics

DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader by a landslide

Politics

DA’s track record makes it only credible alternative to the ANC, says John ...

Politics

EDITORIAL: Is SA ready for the DA’s ‘modern’ alternative?

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.