LETTER: Equity police await their orders

The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
Report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape
Two accused to appear in court over 'Facebook rapist' Bester’s escape from the top security prison in May 2022
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
The luxury brand seeks to meet rising demand
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The patch shows an angry black bear holding Taiwan’s flag and punching Winnie the Pooh
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
The Employment Equity Amendment Bill is about to see the light of day. It provides the labour minister with the power to set numerical targets for employing members of ethnic groups.
For example, if company X has three black personnel at middle manager level, the minister can order the company to hire, say, another five black managers. Failure to comply can trigger a fine based on turnover.
This is backdoor nationalisation of the private sector. This bill — if it becomes law — will in effect gut the functioning of the company. The ability to select employees according to the requirements of the company is the essence of business. Stripped of this power, nothing much remains.
One can imagine the proliferation of empowerment agencies providing the appropriate group candidates to meet the targets. The bribery and corruption this will precipitate is mind-boggling. It’s evident the sponsors of the bill have never run a business.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Equity police await their orders
New bill will open the doors for more bribery and corruption
The Employment Equity Amendment Bill is about to see the light of day. It provides the labour minister with the power to set numerical targets for employing members of ethnic groups.
For example, if company X has three black personnel at middle manager level, the minister can order the company to hire, say, another five black managers. Failure to comply can trigger a fine based on turnover.
This is backdoor nationalisation of the private sector. This bill — if it becomes law — will in effect gut the functioning of the company. The ability to select employees according to the requirements of the company is the essence of business. Stripped of this power, nothing much remains.
One can imagine the proliferation of empowerment agencies providing the appropriate group candidates to meet the targets. The bribery and corruption this will precipitate is mind-boggling. It’s evident the sponsors of the bill have never run a business.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PODCAST | African dealmakers make up for lost time
THE FINANCE GHOST: No ‘Africanacity’ in Absa’s new BBBEE deal
Absa to boost black ownership above 25%
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.