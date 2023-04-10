Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Equity police await their orders

New bill will open the doors for more bribery and corruption

10 April 2023 - 14:30
The Employment Equity Amendment Bill is about to see the light of day. It provides the labour minister with the power to set numerical targets for employing members of ethnic groups.

For example, if company X has three black personnel at middle manager level, the minister can order the company to hire, say, another five black managers. Failure to comply can trigger a fine based on turnover.

This is backdoor nationalisation of the private sector. This bill — if it becomes law — will in effect gut the functioning of the company. The ability to select employees according to the requirements of the company is the essence of business. Stripped of this power, nothing much remains.

One can imagine the proliferation of empowerment agencies providing the appropriate group candidates to meet the targets. The bribery and corruption this will precipitate is mind-boggling. It’s evident the sponsors of the bill have never run a business.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

