LETTER: DA report is proof of its commitment to fighting corruption

ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape

10 April 2023 - 17:43
Corruption Watch’s recent 11th annual report has again highlighted the stark contrast between the DA and ANC in the fight against corruption (“Corruption Watch set to step up the pace of justice”, April 6).

The report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape. This is a clear testament to the DA’s unwavering commitment to promoting good governance and fighting corruption at all levels of government. 

While I commend the Western Cape’s record of clean audits and its efforts to encourage residents to report corruption, there is still work to be done. It is unfortunate that there are still a few municipalities in the Western Cape that contribute to corruption and maladministration. We urge the provincial department of local government to take swift action to address any issues of corruption in municipalities and to ensure that good governance is upheld.

Residents in some provinces may be hesitant to report corruption due to a lack of trust in their local governments or fear of retaliation. The DA encourages Western Cape residents to make complaints if they have any information, knowing that they will be protected. We believe building public trust is essential for addressing corruption and promoting good governance.

Isaac Sileku, MPP
DA Western Cape local government spokesperson

