LETTER: DA report is proof of its commitment to fighting corruption

The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
Report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape
Two accused to appear in court over 'Facebook rapist' Bester’s escape from the top security prison in May 2022
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
The luxury brand seeks to meet rising demand
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The patch shows an angry black bear holding Taiwan’s flag and punching Winnie the Pooh
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
Corruption Watch’s recent 11th annual report has again highlighted the stark contrast between the DA and ANC in the fight against corruption (“Corruption Watch set to step up the pace of justice”, April 6).
The report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape. This is a clear testament to the DA’s unwavering commitment to promoting good governance and fighting corruption at all levels of government.
While I commend the Western Cape’s record of clean audits and its efforts to encourage residents to report corruption, there is still work to be done. It is unfortunate that there are still a few municipalities in the Western Cape that contribute to corruption and maladministration. We urge the provincial department of local government to take swift action to address any issues of corruption in municipalities and to ensure that good governance is upheld.
Residents in some provinces may be hesitant to report corruption due to a lack of trust in their local governments or fear of retaliation. The DA encourages Western Cape residents to make complaints if they have any information, knowing that they will be protected. We believe building public trust is essential for addressing corruption and promoting good governance.
Isaac Sileku, MPPDA Western Cape local government spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: DA report is proof of its commitment to fighting corruption
ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape
Corruption Watch’s recent 11th annual report has again highlighted the stark contrast between the DA and ANC in the fight against corruption (“Corruption Watch set to step up the pace of justice”, April 6).
The report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape. This is a clear testament to the DA’s unwavering commitment to promoting good governance and fighting corruption at all levels of government.
While I commend the Western Cape’s record of clean audits and its efforts to encourage residents to report corruption, there is still work to be done. It is unfortunate that there are still a few municipalities in the Western Cape that contribute to corruption and maladministration. We urge the provincial department of local government to take swift action to address any issues of corruption in municipalities and to ensure that good governance is upheld.
Residents in some provinces may be hesitant to report corruption due to a lack of trust in their local governments or fear of retaliation. The DA encourages Western Cape residents to make complaints if they have any information, knowing that they will be protected. We believe building public trust is essential for addressing corruption and promoting good governance.
Isaac Sileku, MPP
DA Western Cape local government spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Corruption-charged officials treated gently
LETTER: Equity police await their orders
SA request to extradite Gupta brothers dismissed by UAE court
WATCH: More than 2,000 reports of corruption in 2022
LETTER: Looting at Eskom will continue if the culprits enjoy impunity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.