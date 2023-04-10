Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption-charged officials treated gently

Out of 761 Sassa employees charged, only 69 have been dismissed

10 April 2023 - 14:29
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
The social development minister has admitted that criminal cases of fraud, corruption and theft have been opened against 761 SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials over the past decade, yet the agency’s annual report indicated that only 37 cases were referred to the police for further investigation.

The individuals involved are employees, subject to the disciplinary codes of the employer and to disciplinary hearings. More than half a billion rand has been stolen from Sassa, and senior management and their political masters are fully aware of it.

The 761 officials appear to have been treated gently, with little consequence management — only 430 cases attracted any sort of disciplinary action, and we have seen just 69 dismissals.

If this happened in the private sector senior management and the directors of the company would all have been dismissed for gross negligence in the way they handled the corrupt employees. 

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

