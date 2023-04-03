LETTER: SA can ill afford dishonest politicking

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The ANC, once a relatively honourable, proud and respected struggle champion, has deteriorated into a cowardly, morally delinquent, unprincipled political jellyfish with little or no dignity, self-esteem or belief in itself.
EFF leader Julius Malema uses most of his generously over-allotted media opportunities to publicly ridicule, deride and insult the ANC and is particularly rude and venomously vitriolic when criticising ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
But ironically, instead of aggressively confronting the EFF and its leader, the gutless ANC absorbs its insults, cosies up to it and seeks opportunities to get into bed with the EFF at various levels of government.
The fact is that the two parties are ideologically miles apart and have no hope of sustainable political cohabitation, but they do this as a consequence of their shared lack of moral integrity, mindsets devoid of values and principles, and their mutual greed for short-term personal political power and the corrupt looting potential it represents. They are wilfully blind to the disastrous consequences their unholy alliances will have for our citizens, who can ill afford this dishonest politicking.
If the ANC really has “the people’s” wellbeing at heart it should publicly reject its obstreperous, racist EFF stepchild and its catastrophic, outdated policies and face up to the electorate on its own, without the burden of more political embarrassment.
If the ANC pursues this incestuous relationship merely for the sake of political survival, the DA’s “moon shot” pact with democratic-minded political and civil movements, and the electorate at large, may well condemn the former struggle party to political irrelevance in 2024.
What a sad contemplation for the ANC elders and stalwarts who are witnessing the destruction of what could have been a lasting, respected, honourable and historic political legacy.
David Gant
Kenilworth
LETTER: SA can ill afford dishonest politicking
If the ANC really has the people’s wellbeing at heart it should publicly reject the EFF
