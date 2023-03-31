Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Given its reliability problems, can Tutuka ever be economic to run?
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s recent visit to the Tutuka power station near Standerton provided a synopsis of our electricity problem (“Ramokgopa wrong to blame technical issues and not corruption, NUM says”, March 27). Workers promised to improve the power station’s energy availability factor (EAF), currently at a miserable 25% of capacity. It appears this was in consideration for the removal of the current GM, who has a reputation for standing against corruption.
However, when speaking of Tutuka’s coal quality problems perhaps Ramokgopa had a point. I drafted the original New Denmark Colliery/Tutuka coal supply agreement. When visiting my son, then a junior geologist at New Denmark, some 25 years later, he was reluctant to let me anywhere near his office.
“The agreement” was a source of great contention at New Denmark as the colliery had never been able to meet the coal quality specifications I had so diligently drafted a quarter of a century before. The damage that must have been done to the boilers and crushing mills during this period and since makes promises of any lasting improvement in EAFs now somewhat optimistic.
Perhaps New Denmark was a colliery too far ... It’s far from the shallow, 3m-thick coal seam at Kriel, being one of the deepest Eskom mines still operating. Its far thinner seam is beset with dykes and undulations that make it unsuitable for longwall mining as rock becomes included in the final product.
However, reserve calculations were based on this mining technique rather than bord-and-pillar, which leaves 50% behind. New Denmark will have been supplying coal to Tutuka for 40 years by 2025. How much decent, mineable coal is left? Given its reliability problems, can Tutuka ever be economic to run?
James CunninghamCamps Bay
LETTER: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa may have a point about Tutuka
