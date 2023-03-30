Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
LETTER: World Beyond War opposes all conflicts

Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Without a shred of evidence to support his allegation, Dr Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin (“Crawford-Browne’s support of Putin is ruining World Beyond War”, March 28).
To the contrary, World Beyond War opposes all wars as violations of international law, including the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the UN Charter. As acknowledged by Henry Kissinger, John Mearsheimer, Jeffrey Sachs, Scott Ritter, Douglas Macgregor and many other Americans, the reckless expansion of Nato has posed an existential threat to Russia.
It was [then] US vice-president Joe Biden, who almost 10 years ago in 2013/2014 deliberately instigated the Maidan coup d'état in Ukraine, thus unleashing the disastrous war in Ukraine. Tens of billions of dollars of weapons have since been poured into Ukraine, which is now a de facto member of Nato. This violated commitments negotiated in 1991 between Russia, Germany and the US that Nato would not expand “one inch eastwards”.
One lesson learnt by the nonaligned world, including SA, is that agreements or treaties (the Iran nuclear treaty, for example) negotiated by the US are not worth the paper they are written on. It was Biden who in December 2021, in violation of UN Security Council agreements, rejected implementation of the Minsk agreements and autonomy for Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine.
It was Biden who on February 7 2022 boasted how the US would destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which he then implemented in September as acts of war against both Russia and Germany. It was Biden who “weaponised” the dollar on February 25 2022 with sanctions against Russia which, as predicted, have backfired.
It was Boris Johnson who on April 1 2022 deliberately derailed a peace agreement mediated by Turkey. It is Biden who now likewise rejects the Chinese peace proposal. It is the US that bluntly admits that its intention is to weaken Russia before it unleashes a war against China.
Tragically, Ukraine and Ukrainians are mere pawns in the US/Nato habit, under the guise of freedom and democracy, of inflicting wars throughout the world in pursuit of US military and financial hegemony. The US war business may be booming, but this is sheer madness, the consequences of which may yet become the nuclear destruction of the planet.
May I suggest that Ntyintyane stops regurgitating the US’s demonisation of Putin? Putin may not be a saint, but nor is Biden. Ukraine is now added to the list of countries devastated by US/Nato wars that were totally illegal under international law, wars of which Biden was always an ardent supporter.
Terry Crawford-BrowneWorld Beyond War SA
LETTER: World Beyond War opposes all conflicts
Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin
