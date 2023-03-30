Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lock up Ayo villains

Court must be approached to lift the confidentiality order

30 March 2023 - 14:52
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Ayo Technology Solutions must be pursued relentlessly for the utter financial disgrace of this entire Public Investment Corporation (PIC) debacle (“Behind the PIC’s secret settlement with Ayo Technology”, March 29).

This must never be allowed to happen again. If Ayo does not have the funds, then take down those in Ayo responsible for this grand theft.

A once-professional and respectable media house has fallen into ANC hands and, like everything it touches, is now devoid of trust, journalistic credibility and proper management. The Cape Times, Cape Argus and others are now worthy of only fresh yellowtail wrap.

A third party must approach the court to lift the confidentiality order and get access to the terms of the deal. This is owed to the citizens of SA in general and the contributors to the Government Employees Pension Fund in particular.

Commiserations to those employees still working at Independent Media. The writing has been on the wall for years. Maybe they are too close to the wall to see it?

Andrew Pollock
Via email

