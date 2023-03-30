LETTER: Lock up Ayo villains

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Business Day TV spoke to Janina Slawski from Alexforbes and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Members of church given midnight deadline to leave the monastery
The players are determined to triumph over the Netherlands, but not everything is in their hands
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Ayo Technology Solutions must be pursued relentlessly for the utter financial disgrace of this entire Public Investment Corporation (PIC) debacle (“Behind the PIC’s secret settlement with Ayo Technology”, March 29).
This must never be allowed to happen again. If Ayo does not have the funds, then take down those in Ayo responsible for this grand theft.
A once-professional and respectable media house has fallen into ANC hands and, like everything it touches, is now devoid of trust, journalistic credibility and proper management. The Cape Times, Cape Argus and others are now worthy of only fresh yellowtail wrap.
A third party must approach the court to lift the confidentiality order and get access to the terms of the deal. This is owed to the citizens of SA in general and the contributors to the Government Employees Pension Fund in particular.
Commiserations to those employees still working at Independent Media. The writing has been on the wall for years. Maybe they are too close to the wall to see it?
Andrew PollockVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Lock up Ayo villains
Court must be approached to lift the confidentiality order
Ayo Technology Solutions must be pursued relentlessly for the utter financial disgrace of this entire Public Investment Corporation (PIC) debacle (“Behind the PIC’s secret settlement with Ayo Technology”, March 29).
This must never be allowed to happen again. If Ayo does not have the funds, then take down those in Ayo responsible for this grand theft.
A once-professional and respectable media house has fallen into ANC hands and, like everything it touches, is now devoid of trust, journalistic credibility and proper management. The Cape Times, Cape Argus and others are now worthy of only fresh yellowtail wrap.
A third party must approach the court to lift the confidentiality order and get access to the terms of the deal. This is owed to the citizens of SA in general and the contributors to the Government Employees Pension Fund in particular.
Commiserations to those employees still working at Independent Media. The writing has been on the wall for years. Maybe they are too close to the wall to see it?
Andrew Pollock
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.