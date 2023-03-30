Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Breadline Africa deserves our support

30 March 2023 - 21:15
Picture: TIRO RAMATLHATSE/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: TIRO RAMATLHATSE/GALLO IMAGES

I fully support the call on the government to support initiatives by credible established nonprofit organisations to improve the lives of desperate communities (“Here’s a pit latrine challenge, Mr President”, March 26).

Breadline Africa has an impeccable 30-year track record in supplying infrastructure and improving toilets, classrooms, kitchens and libraries to improve early learning opportunities and the futures of the most underprivileged children in our country.

The organisation has placed more than 1,000 structures, enabling early childhood development centres to increase capacity and safety, as well as to register for government subsidies, thus making them more financially sustainable.

Where government is failing communities, nonprofits like Breadline Africa, most of which are wholly donor-dependent, with the support of private individuals and corporates, are making a huge difference.

I urge government, corporates and individuals to take up CEO Marrion Wagner’s challenge — together, we can do this! 

Dr Sandra de Kock 
Via email

