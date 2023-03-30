LETTER: Breadline Africa deserves our support

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Zimbabwe has been locked out of international capital markets since defaulting on payments more than two decades ago
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
They could be champions before they play their last Champions League match
An EV that runs entirely on solar energy is still a pipe dream, but rooftop panels are showing up on models from Hyundai’s Sonata to Toyota's Prius
I fully support the call on the government to support initiatives by credible established nonprofit organisations to improve the lives of desperate communities (“Here’s a pit latrine challenge, Mr President”, March 26).
Breadline Africa has an impeccable 30-year track record in supplying infrastructure and improving toilets, classrooms, kitchens and libraries to improve early learning opportunities and the futures of the most underprivileged children in our country.
The organisation has placed more than 1,000 structures, enabling early childhood development centres to increase capacity and safety, as well as to register for government subsidies, thus making them more financially sustainable.
Where government is failing communities, nonprofits like Breadline Africa, most of which are wholly donor-dependent, with the support of private individuals and corporates, are making a huge difference.
I urge government, corporates and individuals to take up CEO Marrion Wagner’s challenge — together, we can do this!
Dr Sandra de Kock Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Breadline Africa deserves our support
The NGO deserves support from government, corporates and individuals as it works to improve the lives of underprivileged children
I fully support the call on the government to support initiatives by credible established nonprofit organisations to improve the lives of desperate communities (“Here’s a pit latrine challenge, Mr President”, March 26).
Breadline Africa has an impeccable 30-year track record in supplying infrastructure and improving toilets, classrooms, kitchens and libraries to improve early learning opportunities and the futures of the most underprivileged children in our country.
The organisation has placed more than 1,000 structures, enabling early childhood development centres to increase capacity and safety, as well as to register for government subsidies, thus making them more financially sustainable.
Where government is failing communities, nonprofits like Breadline Africa, most of which are wholly donor-dependent, with the support of private individuals and corporates, are making a huge difference.
I urge government, corporates and individuals to take up CEO Marrion Wagner’s challenge — together, we can do this!
Dr Sandra de Kock
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Here’s a pit latrine challenge, Mr President
PODCAST: How a stinking government kills its children
EDITORIAL: Eradicate school pit toilets now
DA takes aim at unsafe pit toilets in schools
LETTER: SA is in a disastrous fix
MMUSI MAIMANE: Why I returned to politics with Build One SA
School budgets squeezed as tertiary education students are shielded from ...
MARK BARNES: Infrastructure is the direct way to build a better future for all
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.