Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where is the ANC government finding funds for unions’ pay hike?

The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis

29 March 2023 - 16:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS
It would be useful for the government to come clean and tell us where it is going to get the extra money to pay public servants so much more than was budgeted for (“Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for 7.5% pay hike deal,” March 27).

The government categorically told the country repeatedly over the past 12 months that it could not afford an increase in the wage bill of more than 3%. This was factored into the budget and calculations for the distribution of funds to government departments.

The only way the extra 4.5 percentage-point increase can be paid is by reducing the allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis. It should be explained to the people of SA where government is going to find the extra R50bn.

It must also be remembered that the increase at the next wage negotiations will be a percentage of the higher wage agreed upon now. It is becoming increasingly clear that the ANC government is so desperate for the votes of Cosatu members in the 2024 elections that it is willing to destroy the country in the process. 

Michael Bagraim
DA employment and labour spokesperson

