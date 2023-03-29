Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
The Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) and Metrorail Western Cape recently uploaded a video to social media showing their teams working to reinstate the Central Line in Cape Town.
Shot from a moving train between Langa and Nyanga — remarkable in and of itself — it showed teams actively at work testing, clearing and rebuilding the line in preparation for its reopening. As the train goes past, school children cheer, people clap and take photos on their phones. It’s beautiful.
Now this is the point where I could focus on why this has taken so long and offer critiques or my own ideas. But that’s not what I’m going to do. Sincerely, I say congratulations to Prasa and transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. I look forward to making further progress together with our colleagues at the City of Cape Town.
The Central Line is Cape Town’s aorta and the three-year blockage has been life-threatening. If we aren’t all prepared to work together and forsake political egos nothing will ever move forward.
The trains are finally doing just that. Moving forward.
Ricardo Mackenzie
Mobility MEC, Western Cape
LETTER: Kudos to Prasa for getting Cape Town’s aorta pumping again
The Central Line is vital to transportation in the Mother City
