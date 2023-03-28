LETTER: Important to know tax benefits linked to severance packages

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Whenever there is unrest, businesses suffer through disrupted trading hours, staff can’t come to work and the shopping public is inconvenienced
Parliamentary inquiry into Public protector’s fitness to hold office resumes
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Board agrees on a radical draft plan to enter into an insolvency process with creditors
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
Steve Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Former billionaire ordered $40m in cryptocurrency payment to a private wallet to influence Chinese officials, indictment says
Lepasa and Mayambela on target as SA beat Liberia to book their ticket to the Nations Cup finals
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
It is important for the workforce to know that the severance benefit as a tax-free benefit has been increased from R500,000 to R550,000. The severance benefit consists of lump sums from, or by arrangement with, an employer due to a dismissal for operational requirements.
There are various other benefits for retirement funds as well. It must be remembered that this is a one-off payment and is applicable up to the maximum of R550,000 in a lifetime. There is zero tax on that amount if the individual’s tax is up to date. This taxable income then increases to 18% between R550,000 and R720,000, and increases further as it gets higher.
We are experiencing a lot of retrenchments in SA and it is incumbent upon both employers and employees to fully understand the tax benefits linked to severance packages.
Michael BagraimDA employment and labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Important to know tax benefits linked to severance packages
There are many retrenchments taking place in SA
It is important for the workforce to know that the severance benefit as a tax-free benefit has been increased from R500,000 to R550,000. The severance benefit consists of lump sums from, or by arrangement with, an employer due to a dismissal for operational requirements.
There are various other benefits for retirement funds as well. It must be remembered that this is a one-off payment and is applicable up to the maximum of R550,000 in a lifetime. There is zero tax on that amount if the individual’s tax is up to date. This taxable income then increases to 18% between R550,000 and R720,000, and increases further as it gets higher.
We are experiencing a lot of retrenchments in SA and it is incumbent upon both employers and employees to fully understand the tax benefits linked to severance packages.
Michael Bagraim
DA employment and labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JONATHAN BOTHA: Cash is king — or is it really, as a long-term investment?
ASGHAR ADELZADEH: Fear-mongering critique of BIG research based on ...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Climate change report a reminder that all is not lost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.