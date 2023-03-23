Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
With all the brouhaha in the aftermath of the EFF-inspired protest on Monday, I still don’t understand why a political party that occupies seats in parliament still wants to protest in the streets. Does that space no longer belong to us as members of civil society?
We the ordinary citizens, including members of trade unions, don’t have the right to enter parliament and express our complaints and grievances there directly, but EFF as a political party does.
I frown upon any political party, especially the governing ANC, mobilising citizens to protest, and even lead protests, on the streets. To me it looks like simple abuse of power, power they should be exercising in parliament.
We marched in the streets during apartheid times because we were not represented in parliament. Today, the way we can support any political party, including the EFF, is through the ballot box. Not by marching and toyi-toying with them.
Letepe MaiselaCenturion
LETTER: Ballot box mightier than street protests
Parties such as the EFF (and ANC) abuse power by calling for street protests when they have seats in parliament
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
