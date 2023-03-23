Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ballot box mightier than street protests

Parties such as the EFF (and ANC) abuse power by calling for street protests when they have seats in parliament

23 March 2023 - 18:39
Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
With all the brouhaha in the aftermath of the EFF-inspired protest on Monday, I still don’t understand why a political party  that occupies seats in parliament still wants to protest in the streets. Does that space no longer belong to us as members of civil society?

We the ordinary citizens, including members of trade unions, don’t have the right to enter parliament and express our complaints and grievances there directly, but EFF as a political party does.

I frown upon any political party, especially the governing ANC, mobilising citizens to protest, and even lead protests, on the streets. To me it looks like simple abuse of power, power they should be exercising in parliament.

We marched in the streets during apartheid times because we were not represented in parliament. Today, the way we can support any political party, including the EFF, is through the ballot box. Not by marching and toyi-toying with them.

Letepe Maisela
Centurion

