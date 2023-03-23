Opinion / Letters

LETTER: AngloGold can close valuation gap by getting out of SA

Gold Fields learnt this lesson last year

23 March 2023 - 18:38
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon. Picture: SUPPLIED
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kabelo Khumalo's article refers (“AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals”, March 19).

AngloGold is valued at about $8.7bn, versus the $38bn of US-American Newmont and $14.5bn of Australian Newcrest.

AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon does not elaborate how he intends closing the valuation gap with global gold mining companies, but a starting point might be to move his head office and primary listing offshore.

The benefit of operating mines in West Africa, the Americas and Australia — but none in SA — out of Johannesburg is not clear. On the contrary, it makes the share less attractive to international investors.

It puts AngloGold at a disadvantage when bidding for assets in other jurisdictions, as Gold Fields experienced with its thwarted bid for Canadian based Yamana Gold last year.

Christian Naegele
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals

Miner will continue to invest in improving the quality and integrity of the portfolio, chair says
Companies
4 days ago

Ghana joint venture not an opening for a merger, says AngloGold boss

Alberto Calderon says it will be an incorporated joint venture, constituted within Gold Fields Ghana and operated by Gold Fields
Companies
1 week ago

Harmony’s big decision

Deepen an already 3.7km-deep mine in power-starved South Africa or go large in copper? It’s a tougher call than it seems
Money & Investing
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Hands off Karyn Maughan
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JANNIE ROSSOUW: Does Ramaphosa take us for fools?
Opinion
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: The optics of coincidences
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and Telkom could follow MTN ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: The poor and entrepreneurs need a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals

Companies / Mining

Ghana joint venture not an opening for a merger, says AngloGold boss

Companies / Mining

Harmony’s big decision

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.