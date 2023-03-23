Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Kabelo Khumalo's article refers (“AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals”, March 19).
AngloGold is valued at about $8.7bn, versus the $38bn of US-American Newmont and $14.5bn of Australian Newcrest.
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon does not elaborate how he intends closing the valuation gap with global gold mining companies, but a starting point might be to move his head office and primary listing offshore.
The benefit of operating mines in West Africa, the Americas and Australia — but none in SA — out of Johannesburg is not clear. On the contrary, it makes the share less attractive to international investors.
It puts AngloGold at a disadvantage when bidding for assets in other jurisdictions, as Gold Fields experienced with its thwarted bid for Canadian based Yamana Gold last year.
Christian NaegeleJohannesburg
LETTER: AngloGold can close valuation gap by getting out of SA
Gold Fields learnt this lesson last year
