LETTER: No power outage — what a day!

22 March 2023 - 16:21
Monday, March 20, was a day for winners. There was Julius Malema, exercising his lungs and authority in telling us that his EFF had demonstrated their peaceful nature and responsible actions.              

There was President Cyril Ramaphosa, securely unresigned, exercising his authority over a nation seemingly willing to have him stay. And there was police minister Bheki Cele, knowing his forces had practised restraint and battle readiness.

But, most importantly, there was the vast majority of South Africans, enjoying a day without a power outage. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if these exceptions become the norm?

Roger Graham

Meadowridge

