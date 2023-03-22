While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity. The provincial energy response committee was established only after the announcement of the state of disaster due to the blackouts.
A budget of R1.2bn has been set aside to resolve the energy crisis in the province. Last year premier Panyaza Lesufi indicated that research has shown that none of the dams in the province can be used for the generation of hydroelectricity. I tabled follow-up questions earlier this year regarding this as no proper answer was given as to exactly why the province cannot produce hydroelectricity.
Gauteng is the engine room of the SA economy. It is a gross dereliction of duty that nothing had been done by the provincial government before the proclamation of the state of emergency. The hydroelectricity issue is an indication of the government’s complete absence from the renewable energy debate.
Every avenue should be explored by this government, just as the Western Cape government is doing, and it should have a plan to completely free the province of dependence on Eskom in the next five years, again following the Western Cape example.
Patrick Atkinson, MPL
DA Gauteng finance spokesperson
LETTER: Explore all avenues including hydropower
