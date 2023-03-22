Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation. Was the use of such a huge police presence plus soldiers not overkill? It seemed that the ANC was consistently and deliberately overemphasising the dangers of the EFF’s “national shutdown” for political advantage.
This mobilisation of security forces cost well over R100m, money that could have been put to better use for poverty alleviation. A “democratic government” leaning so heavily on force to dampen dissent is a bad omen. Is it pointing to eventual despotism as seen in other parts of the continent?
Since it has been proven that the police can mobilise and be effective, serious questions arise as to why this did not happen in July 2021, when there was also plenty of warning of possible unrest. Was it because the ANC itself was implicated?
Why is there never even partial mobilisation for other important issues such as countering the gangs in the Western Cape (despite the pleas of the provincial government), or to reduce civilian killings in hot spots such as KwaZulu-Natal?
As far as the latter question is concerned, it seems an inescapable conclusion that there is no political will, no interest or directive from the ANC. In fact, it would seem that the security cluster and its members are increasingly being used to leverage the political power of the governing party.
This is most ominous and must be challenged, especially as of late the presidency has accumulated power in its offices.
Sandra Goldberg
Newlands, Cape Town
LETTER: A slide towards despotism and militarisation?
