Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: People before planet, so yesterday
It was with mixed feelings — leaning more towards a heavy heart than one of optimism — that I read Nazmeera Moola’s article (“Averting chaos on the road to net zero and a green future”, March 15).
During my work on the interface between the environment, economic growth and taxation at the National Treasury, which started in 2006 and culminated with the implementation of a watered-down carbon tax in June 2019 — I’ve heard many stories on how environmental taxes, and a carbon tax in particular, will be damaging to economic growth and job creation.
To now read that: “In certain countries social issues such as employment take precedence over environmental considerations as is the case here in SA. We cannot always simply put planet before people,” is not only to rehash yesterday’s debates but is to drive one to desperation and shout — please smell the coffee.
Moola is correct that the transition to net zero is not going to be smooth; nothing new about this statement. It is precisely for this reason that proactive interventions — to help smooth the pain especially for workers — by governments are necessary. To quote Lord Stern, chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change & the Environment at the London School of Economics, the price of inaction will far exceed the price of action to tackle the transition to net zero.
Moola should read Ray Anderson’s 2011 book Confessions of a Radical Industrialist. The notion that we cannot always put the planet before people is indeed yesterday’s debate. It is the people and mostly the poor who suffer most from the actions of those who only or primarily focus on short-term profits. The extreme weather events and rising sea levels affect all of our livelihoods very directly.
The time for dithering, smooth-talking and wavering is long gone. It is now time for action. We cannot have the obfuscation and long drawn-out debates we had over the dangers of asbestos and tobacco smoking, for instance. The risks in this case are so much higher. Moola’s strategy sounds anything but coherent or urgent.
Cecil Morden
Via email
