LETTER: Ramaphosa says Denel is a well functioning SOE, but it patently is untrue

Multiple bailouts for Eskom, SAA, SABC, the Post Office crowd out vital social and other expenditure

15 March 2023 - 11:16
The Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

A Scopa meeting yesterday heard from the Treasury about the challenges faced by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including multiple and conflicting objectives, inadequate financing policies and frameworks, lack of adequate oversight and accountability, and severe weaknesses in board composition and functioning. Some boards are not even constituted and there is a lack of transparency and accountability, not to mention a slump in support due to their inability to provide services.

Operational costs have increased, net profits have fallen, and debt levels have become increasingly unsustainable. Not to mention the collapse of Eskom and its effect on the crumbling national economy, the complete failure of the Post Office and the chaos at the SABC. 

The multiple bailouts for Eskom, SAA, SABC, the Post Office and others, which have become a regular feature of ANC government spend, have become a fiscal burden, and high debt levels have increased fiscal risk to unacceptable levels, crowding out important social and other expenditure.

As recently as last week the president named the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and Denel as well functioning SOEs. However, following the riots of July 2021, caused directly by ANC internal factionalism, Sasria received claims that significantly deteriorated its financial position. Thus, in 2021/2022 government recapitalised Sasria with R22bn to allow the entity to settle valid claims and recover its solvency cover ratio, in line with the regulatory requirements. Naturally, there was no self-awareness by the ANC that this was caused directly by its inability to settle internal disputes, which caused the riots to begin with. 

Due to Denel’s ailing financial position the entity has not been able to meet its financial obligations, including guarantee obligations, supplier and salary payments and tax obligations. Between 2019 and 2021, Denel was recapitalised with R1.8bn and R576m respectively, in support of the entity’s turnaround plan. An additional R3.4bn has been allocated in 2022/2023 to assist the entity with the completion of this turnaround plan.

Increasingly SOEs are becoming nothing but money-consuming shells, stumbling from bailout to bailout like voracious zombie enterprises interested in nothing but consuming citizens’ money, with no return except a landscape littered with load-shedding, broken transport links and non-functional services.

Numerous promises have been made by government to rationalise failing SOEs, yet nothing ever happens. I shall be addressing this issue with the department with a series of written and oral questions to get the answers all South Africans should be demanding.

How long must this continue before government does the right thing and admits that this is a futile exercise and shuts down SOEs that are incapable of delivering?

Benedicta van Minnen, MP
DA public accounts spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

The Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
