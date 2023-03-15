LETTER: Ramaphosa says Denel is a well functioning SOE, but it patently is untrue

Many of the ingredients are there for sentiment to recover but only time will tell if this lasts, one analyst says
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
The DA was approached by Afrikaans students who said they were ‘threatened with disciplinary action’ if they spoke their mother tongue in residences
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m
This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Proposed recommendations include subsidies for first-time parents, but experts suggest policies focused on gender equality would have more impact
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
A Scopa meeting yesterday heard from the Treasury about the challenges faced by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including multiple and conflicting objectives, inadequate financing policies and frameworks, lack of adequate oversight and accountability, and severe weaknesses in board composition and functioning. Some boards are not even constituted and there is a lack of transparency and accountability, not to mention a slump in support due to their inability to provide services.
Operational costs have increased, net profits have fallen, and debt levels have become increasingly unsustainable. Not to mention the collapse of Eskom and its effect on the crumbling national economy, the complete failure of the Post Office and the chaos at the SABC.
The multiple bailouts for Eskom, SAA, SABC, the Post Office and others, which have become a regular feature of ANC government spend, have become a fiscal burden, and high debt levels have increased fiscal risk to unacceptable levels, crowding out important social and other expenditure.
As recently as last week the president named the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and Denel as well functioning SOEs. However, following the riots of July 2021, caused directly by ANC internal factionalism, Sasria received claims that significantly deteriorated its financial position. Thus, in 2021/2022 government recapitalised Sasria with R22bn to allow the entity to settle valid claims and recover its solvency cover ratio, in line with the regulatory requirements. Naturally, there was no self-awareness by the ANC that this was caused directly by its inability to settle internal disputes, which caused the riots to begin with.
Due to Denel’s ailing financial position the entity has not been able to meet its financial obligations, including guarantee obligations, supplier and salary payments and tax obligations. Between 2019 and 2021, Denel was recapitalised with R1.8bn and R576m respectively, in support of the entity’s turnaround plan. An additional R3.4bn has been allocated in 2022/2023 to assist the entity with the completion of this turnaround plan.
Increasingly SOEs are becoming nothing but money-consuming shells, stumbling from bailout to bailout like voracious zombie enterprises interested in nothing but consuming citizens’ money, with no return except a landscape littered with load-shedding, broken transport links and non-functional services.
Numerous promises have been made by government to rationalise failing SOEs, yet nothing ever happens. I shall be addressing this issue with the department with a series of written and oral questions to get the answers all South Africans should be demanding.
How long must this continue before government does the right thing and admits that this is a futile exercise and shuts down SOEs that are incapable of delivering?
Benedicta van Minnen, MPDA public accounts spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ramaphosa says Denel is a well functioning SOE, but it patently is untrue
Multiple bailouts for Eskom, SAA, SABC, the Post Office crowd out vital social and other expenditure
A Scopa meeting yesterday heard from the Treasury about the challenges faced by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including multiple and conflicting objectives, inadequate financing policies and frameworks, lack of adequate oversight and accountability, and severe weaknesses in board composition and functioning. Some boards are not even constituted and there is a lack of transparency and accountability, not to mention a slump in support due to their inability to provide services.
Operational costs have increased, net profits have fallen, and debt levels have become increasingly unsustainable. Not to mention the collapse of Eskom and its effect on the crumbling national economy, the complete failure of the Post Office and the chaos at the SABC.
The multiple bailouts for Eskom, SAA, SABC, the Post Office and others, which have become a regular feature of ANC government spend, have become a fiscal burden, and high debt levels have increased fiscal risk to unacceptable levels, crowding out important social and other expenditure.
As recently as last week the president named the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and Denel as well functioning SOEs. However, following the riots of July 2021, caused directly by ANC internal factionalism, Sasria received claims that significantly deteriorated its financial position. Thus, in 2021/2022 government recapitalised Sasria with R22bn to allow the entity to settle valid claims and recover its solvency cover ratio, in line with the regulatory requirements. Naturally, there was no self-awareness by the ANC that this was caused directly by its inability to settle internal disputes, which caused the riots to begin with.
Due to Denel’s ailing financial position the entity has not been able to meet its financial obligations, including guarantee obligations, supplier and salary payments and tax obligations. Between 2019 and 2021, Denel was recapitalised with R1.8bn and R576m respectively, in support of the entity’s turnaround plan. An additional R3.4bn has been allocated in 2022/2023 to assist the entity with the completion of this turnaround plan.
Increasingly SOEs are becoming nothing but money-consuming shells, stumbling from bailout to bailout like voracious zombie enterprises interested in nothing but consuming citizens’ money, with no return except a landscape littered with load-shedding, broken transport links and non-functional services.
Numerous promises have been made by government to rationalise failing SOEs, yet nothing ever happens. I shall be addressing this issue with the department with a series of written and oral questions to get the answers all South Africans should be demanding.
How long must this continue before government does the right thing and admits that this is a futile exercise and shuts down SOEs that are incapable of delivering?
Benedicta van Minnen, MP
DA public accounts spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.