LETTER: Public sector unions erode gains for everyone
Nehawu members endanger the sick just to increase their pay cheques
The politicised labour unions in the SA public sector are eroding the gains the country has made. The primary problem is union leaders who prostitute themselves in the hope of being co-opted into lucrative government positions. In the process, people’s lives are being endangered.
It has been sad to witness National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members abandoning critical posts and engaging in violent acts to disrupt healthcare centres while on strike. Public servants in SA display glaring double standards. While most of them enjoy benefits such as medical aid, and housing and car subsidies, among many other perks, they have no qualms about depriving members of the public of essential services.
Sooner or later these “public servants” will be positioning themselves for governmental positions and going door-to-door in those same townships and informal settlements claiming to be fighting for the poor and downtrodden.
The right to withhold labour does not include putting the lives of sick patients at risk. Even in war the sick and injured are looked after. Yet Nehawu members have resorted to endangering the sick just to increase their pay cheques.
I sincerely hope that some day the people of SA will develop the patriotism, sensitivity and compassion to fight for justice in a sensible, reasonable manner. Savagery, brutality and ruthlessness will never be features of a progressive revolution — they will only reduce the nation to soulless, retrogressive, uncultured, antisocial brutes.
Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid
