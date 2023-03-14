Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public sector unions erode gains for everyone

Nehawu members endanger the sick just to increase their pay cheques

14 March 2023 - 14:58
Nehawu members strike in Nelson Mandela Bay outside the Dora Nginza hospital in Zwide in this file photo. Picture EUGENE COETZEE
Nehawu members strike in Nelson Mandela Bay outside the Dora Nginza hospital in Zwide in this file photo. Picture EUGENE COETZEE

The politicised labour unions in the SA public sector are eroding the gains the country has made. The primary problem is union leaders who prostitute themselves in the hope of being co-opted into lucrative government positions. In the process, people’s lives are being endangered.

It has been sad to witness National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members abandoning critical posts and engaging in violent acts to disrupt healthcare centres while on strike. Public servants in SA display glaring double standards. While most of them enjoy benefits such as medical aid, and housing and car subsidies, among many other perks, they have no qualms about depriving members of the public of essential services.

Sooner or later these “public servants” will be positioning themselves for governmental positions and going door-to-door in those same townships and informal settlements claiming to be fighting for the poor and downtrodden.

The right to withhold labour does not include putting the lives of sick patients at risk. Even in war the sick and injured are looked after. Yet Nehawu members have resorted to endangering the sick just to increase their pay cheques.

I sincerely hope that some day the people of SA will develop the patriotism, sensitivity and compassion to fight for justice in a sensible, reasonable manner. Savagery, brutality and ruthlessness will never be features of a progressive revolution — they will only reduce the nation to soulless, retrogressive, uncultured, antisocial brutes.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

