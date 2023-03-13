LETTER: More powers, but no prosecutions

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Linda Ensor’s report refers (“How more powers paying off for the auditor-general”, March 13).
When the auditor-general had her powers enhanced in 2019 I partook in a parliamentary portfolio meeting where I asked the then auditor-general when they would be actually prosecuting the first cases of irregular expenditure, and when they would be able to try to recover monies from the recalcitrant individuals.
I was told they would begin the process immediately, and within 12 months they should have the first cases of this nature. We are now four years down the line and we still have the auditor-general telling us she will not hesitate to invoke her powers to enforce accountability.
What has happened over these four years and why haven’t we seen actual prosecutions?
Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesperson
