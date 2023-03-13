LETTER: City of Joburg property valuations will have ruinous consequences

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Funding will go towards construction of gold producer’s Mintails project
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
First Republic Bank tumbles more than 76% as US president tries to reassure markets and depositors
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
Andy Clay touches on the City of Johannesburg’s fantastical property valuations, but the rates rip-off extends to a rapacious billing model that double-taxes inflation (“Properties are valued in cloud cuckoo land”, March 7). Perhaps Outa should focus on this abuse.
By July, my (projected) property rates will have increased by 54% (9% per annum) over the last five years, though the consumer price index will “only” have risen 28% (5.1% per annum) since mid-2018. In fact, since 2009 my rates bill has quadrupled, at a compound 10% per annum versus inflation of 5%. This though the value of my property has dropped in real or after-inflation terms.
These absurd increases happen because the city double-dips its chips in the inflation bowl. There are two ways for rates to keep pace with inflation. One is to inflate the property roll annually, aligning it to realised values every few years. Another is to inflate the tax rate, and when the roll is revised reset it to the starting point, to offset inflationary price gains. (As an asset class, residential housing has, on average, delivered low real returns in SA.)
Johannesburg’s method? It inflates the rate annually, and then the property roll every five years but without resetting the rate. Homeowners are thus in effect double-billed, which is why rate increases far outstrip inflation despite the absence of real value growth. The punitive compounding effect makes home ownership increasingly less affordable, shrinks the pool of potential buyers and depresses prices even more.
The municipal valuer believes my property appreciated 30% since 2018. Yes, it should fetch that value within a robust economy, a balanced property market and a functioning state and municipality. But we are not there, even less so a year after the roll was compiled. We are now in recession, the repo rate is up 300 basis points, and load-shedding has become the norm. Our economy is smaller than before Covid-19. Many Johannesburg residents are fleeing. All of this favours buyers, so my home won’t sell at nearly the municipal valuation, if at all.
The municipal valuer knows full well that property prices haven’t gone anywhere. The roll’s total market value is only up 12% since 2018; with additional units, the average increase is less. Many homeowners will likely see even lower increases, if those at the upper end report far higher increases. But with our economic scenario it is folly to believe the more expensive segment has outperformed.
Clearly, the city’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay. As with all things expedient and exploitive, this practice will eventually have ruinous consequences, for both homeowners and the city.
Chris Veegh
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: City of Joburg property valuations will have ruinous consequences
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Andy Clay touches on the City of Johannesburg’s fantastical property valuations, but the rates rip-off extends to a rapacious billing model that double-taxes inflation (“Properties are valued in cloud cuckoo land”, March 7). Perhaps Outa should focus on this abuse.
By July, my (projected) property rates will have increased by 54% (9% per annum) over the last five years, though the consumer price index will “only” have risen 28% (5.1% per annum) since mid-2018. In fact, since 2009 my rates bill has quadrupled, at a compound 10% per annum versus inflation of 5%. This though the value of my property has dropped in real or after-inflation terms.
These absurd increases happen because the city double-dips its chips in the inflation bowl. There are two ways for rates to keep pace with inflation. One is to inflate the property roll annually, aligning it to realised values every few years. Another is to inflate the tax rate, and when the roll is revised reset it to the starting point, to offset inflationary price gains. (As an asset class, residential housing has, on average, delivered low real returns in SA.)
Johannesburg’s method? It inflates the rate annually, and then the property roll every five years but without resetting the rate. Homeowners are thus in effect double-billed, which is why rate increases far outstrip inflation despite the absence of real value growth. The punitive compounding effect makes home ownership increasingly less affordable, shrinks the pool of potential buyers and depresses prices even more.
The municipal valuer believes my property appreciated 30% since 2018. Yes, it should fetch that value within a robust economy, a balanced property market and a functioning state and municipality. But we are not there, even less so a year after the roll was compiled. We are now in recession, the repo rate is up 300 basis points, and load-shedding has become the norm. Our economy is smaller than before Covid-19. Many Johannesburg residents are fleeing. All of this favours buyers, so my home won’t sell at nearly the municipal valuation, if at all.
The municipal valuer knows full well that property prices haven’t gone anywhere. The roll’s total market value is only up 12% since 2018; with additional units, the average increase is less. Many homeowners will likely see even lower increases, if those at the upper end report far higher increases. But with our economic scenario it is folly to believe the more expensive segment has outperformed.
Clearly, the city’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay. As with all things expedient and exploitive, this practice will eventually have ruinous consequences, for both homeowners and the city.
Chris Veegh
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Law, order and leadership in crisis
LETTER: City of Joburg sucks property rates out of its thumb
Increase in valuation roll hard to justify for Joburg residents
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.