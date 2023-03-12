Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ActionSA vies with DA to boost democracy

12 March 2023 - 17:56
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

After reading Nicholas Woode-Smith’s latest tirade against ActionSA I can only ask if I have struck a nerve (“Michael Beaumont is clutching at straws”, March 7).

In truth, his relationship with the Institute of Race Relations was captured in just two lines, while 90% of my response focused on the bankruptcy of his attacks on ActionSA.

Yet I am encouraged that Woode-Smith professes to support liberty. Democracy is central to liberty. It is in the interest of strengthening our democracy that ActionSA will be contesting all nine provinces in 2024, including the Western Cape.

This is key for two reasons. No political party — whether the ANC or DA — should be allowed to operate with impunity. The need for constructive opposition in the Western Cape is crucial for democracy and necessary to ensure the interests of all residents are being represented.

This objective can never be a “waste of resources”. In the Western Cape the DA’s support has declined from 59.4% in 2014 (provincially) to 55.4% in 2019, and 53.4% in the 2021 local government election. Similarly, voter turnout in the province decreased from 63% in 2016 to 48% in 2021.

It is this growing pool of discontented voters who have called on ActionSA to contest in the province. To assert that “ActionSA does not appeal to Western Cape voters” is contradicted by our growth in the province.

ActionSA’s decision to contest all provinces is also based on simple electoral math. Given our system of proportional representation, every vote ActionSA can take from the ANC will assist in removing it from government.

ActionSA wants to give the 18.3-million eligible voters that did not vote in 2019 a reason to return to the polls. This includes the growing number of disillusioned voters in the Western Cape, reflected in the declining turnout in the province.

Woode-Smith appears to support the need to unseat the corrupt ANC. The bottom line is that this cannot be achieved by ActionSA contesting in Gauteng alone, while taking a hands-off approach to the Western Cape is irrational and undemocratic.

Michael Beaumont
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Beware of alarming outcomes in ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Mpofu’s conduct a disgrace
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: SA’s best people can be any colour, ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa’s turn to cynicism is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: City of Joburg sucks property rates out ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Attack on IRR gratuitous

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Woode-Smith’s opinion on SA coalitions should be written in crayon

Opinion / Letters

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Only coalitions failing are those where ActionSA and ANC ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.