Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s best people can be any colour, provided they are black

Freed of our suffocating race constraints, SA could become wealthy beyond belief

09 March 2023 - 18:11
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Speaking at the release of the interim results of African Rainbow  Minerals, chair Patrice Motsepe said that to save Eskom and Transnet, we must employ the best people with the best skills and experience (“African Rainbow Minerals earmarks R1bn in capex for Bokoni Platinum Mine,” March 6).

It is becoming increasingly clear that Motsepe is right. But he stops halfway across the Rubicon. He dare not spell out what this means to ANC ideology. The impediment is that in the ANC’s Alice in Wonderland world, we must have the best people — provided they are not white. This reminds one of what Henry Ford said of his Model Ts more than a century ago: “You can have any colour, provided it’s black.”

It’s become blindingly obvious that to save SA, the ANC must move forward half a century and accept that in the modern world skills cannot be colour coded. The wide, wild, free world beckons!

SA, freed of our suffocating race constraints, could become wealthy beyond belief. By 2050, we could be heading towards overtaking the West by the end of the century.

If only President Cyril Ramaphosa had the guts. He would earn his place among our great leaders. As they say, the rest will be history.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

African Rainbow Minerals earmarks R1bn in capex for Bokoni Platinum Mine

The diversified miner benefited from higher commodity prices following global economic instability, partly brought on by the war in Ukraine
Companies
3 days ago

ARM expects headline earnings spike on higher coal prices

African Rainbow Minerals cashes in on Europe's energy crisis
Companies
3 weeks ago

African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of heart attack

Moos, who was also chair of the Stellenbosch University council, passed away during a minor medical procedure
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Properties are valued in cloud cuckoo land
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Spare a thought for electricity ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Mpofu’s conduct a disgrace
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa weighed down by ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Bleak GDP numbers are cause for alarm
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

African Rainbow Minerals earmarks R1bn in capex for Bokoni Platinum Mine

Companies / Mining

ARM expects headline earnings spike on higher coal prices

Companies / Mining

African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of heart attack

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.