Speaking at the release of the interim results of African Rainbow Minerals, chair Patrice Motsepe said that to save Eskom and Transnet, we must employ the best people with the best skills and experience (“African Rainbow Minerals earmarks R1bn in capex for Bokoni Platinum Mine,” March 6).
It is becoming increasingly clear that Motsepe is right. But he stops halfway across the Rubicon. He dare not spell out what this means to ANC ideology. The impediment is that in the ANC’s Alice in Wonderland world, we must have the best people — provided they are not white. This reminds one of what Henry Ford said of his Model Ts more than a century ago: “You can have any colour, provided it’s black.”
It’s become blindingly obvious that to save SA, the ANC must move forward half a century and accept that in the modern world skills cannot be colour coded. The wide, wild, free world beckons!
SA, freed of our suffocating race constraints, could become wealthy beyond belief. By 2050, we could be heading towards overtaking the West by the end of the century.
If only President Cyril Ramaphosa had the guts. He would earn his place among our great leaders. As they say, the rest will be history.
Willem Cronje
LETTER: SA’s best people can be any colour, provided they are black
Freed of our suffocating race constraints, SA could become wealthy beyond belief
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
