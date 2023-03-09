LETTER: ANC will use any means to stay in power

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
The weakening rand will lock many South Africans into local travel
Nehawu puts the government’s resolve to keep the public sector wage bill in check to its severest test
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
After building a 34% stake, negotiations over a full takeover have failed, leading to a legal battle
Problems such as organised crime undermine regulatory changes intended to boost investment
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency says it will file multiple charges of corruption against Muhyiddin Yassin
Goalkeeper has resumed training after being injured in November
Phuti Mpyane talks toTshifularo about his career path, products and Renault SA’s prospects after the 2035 European fossil fuel ban on cars
During his state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his intention to declare a state of disaster to deal with the crippling power cuts affecting the country. According to the president this would, among other things, allow the government to implement measures to support businesses, exempt critical infrastructure from load-shedding and allow for the removal of red tape hindering energy projects.
This all sounds good, but what does it really mean, and is the declaration of a state of disaster really necessary? After all, most of the issues bedevilling Eskom are the result of the incompetence and/or corruption of the government itself, and have been more than 15 years in the making.
The declaration of a state of disaster confers on government additional powers to resolve a crisis with less bureaucracy, less regulation, less transparency and more money. The relaxation of accountability and governance safeguards presumes an efficient, competent and largely honest state machinery to address the challenges at hand. This is certainly not the SA I know.
What we have is the very people who are the cause of our country’s problems, shortly before a national election which will test their support, invoking legislation that gives them more power and money with less accountability and transparency.
The ANC, from the president down, is ethically compromised. There is not a good ANC faction and a bad ANC faction. They are all bad — it is just a matter of degree. To lose the general election next year, and thereby the reins of power, is something the ANC simply cannot risk. Many in government would face the prospect of criminal prosecution by authorities they no longer control.
We should therefore expect increased depravity from the ANC as it looks to whatever mechanisms are available to it to ensure it remains in power for the foreseeable future. The casualties of this will include the truth, our civil liberties and the few remaining institutions of state that function properly.
Andrew CadmanVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC will use any means to stay in power
There is not a good ANC faction and a bad ANC faction, the entire party is ethically compromised
During his state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his intention to declare a state of disaster to deal with the crippling power cuts affecting the country. According to the president this would, among other things, allow the government to implement measures to support businesses, exempt critical infrastructure from load-shedding and allow for the removal of red tape hindering energy projects.
This all sounds good, but what does it really mean, and is the declaration of a state of disaster really necessary? After all, most of the issues bedevilling Eskom are the result of the incompetence and/or corruption of the government itself, and have been more than 15 years in the making.
The declaration of a state of disaster confers on government additional powers to resolve a crisis with less bureaucracy, less regulation, less transparency and more money. The relaxation of accountability and governance safeguards presumes an efficient, competent and largely honest state machinery to address the challenges at hand. This is certainly not the SA I know.
What we have is the very people who are the cause of our country’s problems, shortly before a national election which will test their support, invoking legislation that gives them more power and money with less accountability and transparency.
The ANC, from the president down, is ethically compromised. There is not a good ANC faction and a bad ANC faction. They are all bad — it is just a matter of degree. To lose the general election next year, and thereby the reins of power, is something the ANC simply cannot risk. Many in government would face the prospect of criminal prosecution by authorities they no longer control.
We should therefore expect increased depravity from the ANC as it looks to whatever mechanisms are available to it to ensure it remains in power for the foreseeable future. The casualties of this will include the truth, our civil liberties and the few remaining institutions of state that function properly.
Andrew Cadman
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Complicated coalition chemistry
OLIVER DICKSON: Cyril Ramaphosa just inflated the cabinet, adding to an excessive count of ministers
Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC prepares for legal fight with André de Ruyter over corruption claims
NATASHA MARRIAN: Complicated coalition chemistry
EDITORIAL: Mr Fixfokol guns for De Ruyter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.