LETTER: No-confidence vote the way to go

It is as shocking as it is irritating to watch our president continually miss opportunities to extricate the country from the mess he and his party have put us in.
The list of mismanagement, maladministration, incompetence and corrupt activities is so long that it would become monotonous to mention it all here, but obviously rolling blackouts and greylisting are right up there. And now what was supposed to be a cabinet reshuffle has raised more questions than answers (“Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’”, March 7).
This all points to a clueless leadership that has run out of ideas on how to tackle the crisis the country finds itself in. The president has bloated the cabinet by adding two more useless ministerial appointments. This on top of a plethora of presidential commissions, advisory bodies and personal advisers in his office. It’s a total mess.
South Africans’ anger and lack of confidence in their government is justifiable and legitimate. We clearly need and deserve better, more decisive leadership. But be that as it may, the “total shutdown” that’s planned for March 20 is equally problematic. The organisers must know from past experience that it will be chaotic, and probably violent.
As illustrated again this week with the GDP figures revealing that the economy shrunk by a whopping 1,3% in the final quarter of 2022, the country cannot afford further disruptions. More jobs will be lost.
The only solution is for our MPs to introduce a vote of no confidence in the president based on incompetence and/or dereliction of duty. That is what democracies do.
Manelisi DubaseGugulethu
