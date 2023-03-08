Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clamp down on errant strikers

Those who break the law should be charged

08 March 2023 - 15:59
A mother gets out of the way of Nehawu members as they order everyone to leave Grey's hospital on Tuesday. March 07 2023. Picture: Theo Jeptha
What is wrong with us? Where are our values? Where are our  ethics? (“Healthcare services disrupted as Nehawu wage strike continues”, March 7)

The way to stem the corrosion of decent behaviour in SA is for the authorities (in whom the president has recently expressed his faith) to take charge.

For a start, the leaders of the striking hospital workers who have refused people egress from such premises should be criminally charged. And the prosecuting authorities should bring murder charges should a patient die from lack of care.

The ANC-led government claims to govern the country. It is time it took responsibility and laid down the law. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

