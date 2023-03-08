The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
What is wrong with us? Where are our values? Where are our ethics? (“Healthcare services disrupted as Nehawu wage strike continues”, March 7)
The way to stem the corrosion of decent behaviour in SA is for the authorities (in whom the president has recently expressed his faith) to take charge.
For a start, the leaders of the striking hospital workers who have refused people egress from such premises should be criminally charged. And the prosecuting authorities should bring murder charges should a patient die from lack of care.
The ANC-led government claims to govern the country. It is time it took responsibility and laid down the law.
Willem CronjeCape Town
LETTER: Clamp down on errant strikers
Those who break the law should be charged
