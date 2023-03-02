Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Grammatical reshuffle needed

02 March 2023 - 15:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER

I find all this speculation about a “cabinet reshuffle” bewilderingly confusing (“Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP”, February 28).

My dictionary defines the word shuffle as “to intermix so as to change the relative positions of cards in a pack”. But what we await is surely a process where certain ministers are dispensed with and others appointed in their stead.

So why a “reshuffle”? Is it too optimistic to expect English language media to use English in their communications?  

John Spira
Johannesburg

