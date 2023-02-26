LETTER: Scrap food levies to ease hardship on consumers

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
I have written of this before, but its relevance to food costs, a big hardship for more than 70% of our population, is so critical that it is worth repeating.
In terms of the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act, more than 22 industries charge consumers statutory levies of 3%-4% of the price of their products. Most of the industries involved are in the food sector — bread, maize, meat, milk, sorghum, eggs, potatoes, lucerne, nuts, wines and various fruits.
These levies are in some cases used to subsidise marketing or product development, with about 20% used on transformation. Others use it to boost profits, with little or no effort to adhere to the aims of the levy.
Food prices are exorbitant, with an inflation rate of more than 14%. Despite this additional hardship on hard-pressed and long-suffering consumers, to the best of my knowledge not a single newspaper, economist, business body or politician has raised doubts about the wisdom of continuing with these levies during this time of crisis.
David WolpertRivonia
