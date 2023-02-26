Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Scrap food levies to ease hardship on consumers

26 February 2023 - 18:19
Picture: 123RF/KWANGMOO
Picture: 123RF/KWANGMOO

I have written of this before, but its relevance to food costs, a big hardship for more than 70% of our population, is so critical that it is worth repeating.

In terms of the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act, more than 22 industries charge consumers statutory levies of 3%-4% of the price of their products. Most of the industries involved are in the food sector — bread, maize, meat, milk, sorghum, eggs, potatoes, lucerne, nuts, wines and various fruits.

These levies are in some cases used to subsidise marketing or product development, with about 20% used on transformation. Others use it to boost profits, with little or no effort to adhere to the aims of the levy. 

Food prices are exorbitant, with an inflation rate of more than 14%. Despite this additional hardship on hard-pressed and long-suffering consumers, to the best of my knowledge not a single newspaper, economist, business body or politician has raised doubts about the wisdom of continuing with these levies during this time of crisis.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment statistics firmly in focus

Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Economy
10 hours ago

Treasury warns of fiscal risk of unfunded social welfare spending

The Treasury has once again left the size of the SRD grant unchanged, which means inflation continues to erode its purchasing power
National
4 days ago

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Economy
4 days ago

Businesses concerned about energy prices but positive in longer term

Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan is a hypocrite
Opinion / Letters
2.
BRIAN KANTOR: University of Cape Town in trouble ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FRANS CRONJE: Finding positives amid the overly ...
Opinion
5.
BJORN LOMBORG: A second Green Revolution is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

A budget of missed opportunities, says DA

Politics

Northern Cape irrigation farmers resigned to energy crisis

National

Call to cut levies

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.