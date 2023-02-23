Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US may have aided destruction in the past, but not Joe Biden’s America

While SA, the land of Nelson Mandela, has chosen to be a silent partner in Vladimir Putin’s bloodshed, Biden’s leadership brings hope to Ukraine

23 February 2023 - 17:06
The battle of Bakhmut in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, is a turning point in Vladimir Putin’s war, as was 1968’s bloodiest battle of Hue in Vietnam. 

After the battle of Hue, the Americans had no other option but to go home. Russia, which has apparently forgotten its humiliation in Afghanistan, will do the same.

A year ago today, I thought Putin was making an April Fool’s joke when he invaded Ukraine. Now, with more than 200,000 Russian soldiers dead at the hand of a resilient Ukrainian part-time army, Putin's delusional war is grinding on painfully.

I would like to thank US President Joe Biden for standing with the Ukrainian people against a warmongering, ruthless dictator.  His support never wavered from the start. The US may be guilty of fuelling destruction in the past, but not Biden’s America.

While my country, the land of Nelson Mandela, has chosen to be a silent partner in Putin’s bloodshed, Biden’s leadership brings hope to Ukraine.

Putin can bomb buildings, power lines and water resources, but the human spirit of Ukraine will stand tall. Like Vietnam, it will triumph.

As for Russia’s accomplices, history never forgets. One day they will answer for the blood they helped Putin shed. Their silence is a powerful weapon in Putin's armoury.

We cannot allow Ukraine to fall. Not in our time. As Prof Mary Elise Sarotte wrote in a brilliant essay published by the Financial Times under the headline, “How Putin tried to rewrite history,” "a year has made it apparent that Moscow has already caused outcomes it did not want itself.” 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

