LETTER: Minimum wages not the cause of unemployment

Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Futuregrowth’s head of credit, Olga Constantatos, says government’s play to relieve Eskom of R254bn of its R423bn debt load is ‘credit positive’
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Carmaker follows Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders
Business Day TV talks to Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, Osman Mollagee, judge Dennis Davis and Pieter Faber
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
The Langeberg Unemployment Forum’s Xolile Mpini claims the entrenchment in law of minimum wages for low wage working people is done at the expense of the unemployed (“National Minimum Wage Act and commission have damned the unemployed”, February 20).
The assertion is that the reason for unemployment is that minimum wages are too high and as a consequence there is little left for the unemployed. However, most often it is these workers from poor households themselves, employed on contract or casually on minimum wages, who must support their unemployed — often extended — family members.
It is not a small group of employed workers who are in this predicament. The situation is widespread and chronic. In fact, labour market research motivating for the minimum wage found that more than 50% of households in SA with only one wage earner live below the poverty line, surviving on less that R1,319 per household member per month.
The research clearly shows that the economic health of families often depends on earned income, and that this earned income, next to government grants and transfers, is key to the economic survival of a significant number of households. A single wage earner has to cover not only their own costs but is required to make financial contributions towards household expenses, which is expected and necessary for the economic survival of the entire household. The risk of not making these contributions is isolation and exclusion.
Mass low wages and predominantly casual and variable employment, whether at the expense of unemployed workers or not, has hugely disruptive effects for the individual, the household and the economy at large. The disruption is financial and emotional. We see that psychological stress born of severe financial insecurity is endemic among poor households. The experience of labour market insecurity has become normalised in the everyday life of the poor.
My own research has shown that only about 25% of young adults aged 25 to 35 in the labour market earn on a regular basis. The rest earn nothing or different amounts for variable periods of time with different types of jobs and employers. This flux brings with it insecurity and intermittent impoverishment for the individual and the household that is dependent on them.
Young adults accept low wage employment if they can get nothing else, but among the young people I spoke with, in 32% of cases employment when terminated was terminated voluntarily despite poverty at home. This was invariably done for the sake of a chance at a better-paying job. The refrain “the money is not enough” for the effort echoes over and again in the words of young adults.
This flux is also evident in labour market analysis of something referred to as “churn”. The research finds that more than half of the SA workforce (of those who pay taxes) go into and out of employment every year. This is over and above those who are fired by businesses in the normal course of events. SA’s so-called “churn” is among the highest in the world. It cannot be good for business.
Blaming unemployment on a minimum wage and therefore on minimum wage earners is misplaced. The cause of the problem, put simply, is between the government’s inadequate policies and the business sector’s imperative to maximise profits. As a result, the two have been unable to generate the jobs that are needed. The finger must be pointed at SA’s historically “distorted economy” that spills into the everyday personal lives of the poor and their friends and kin, to the extent that the poor blame each other for their predicament.
So, what do we do about it? I propose that the government work intensively with business to find ways over time to change its business models towards more regular employment and higher wages, first, and of course employment too. Yes, the unemployed should be encouraged, trained and incentivised to enter the labour market, but it is to little avail if the government and business do not find ways to change the nature of work to promote public employment and community work and “constructive” leisure activities. A secondary benefit to them, again at the cost of the low-income wage earner, is that they escape the blame.
Dr John SpiropoulosIndependent researcher
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Minimum wages not the cause of unemployment
The Langeberg Unemployment Forum’s Xolile Mpini claims the entrenchment in law of minimum wages for low wage working people is done at the expense of the unemployed (“National Minimum Wage Act and commission have damned the unemployed”, February 20).
The assertion is that the reason for unemployment is that minimum wages are too high and as a consequence there is little left for the unemployed. However, most often it is these workers from poor households themselves, employed on contract or casually on minimum wages, who must support their unemployed — often extended — family members.
It is not a small group of employed workers who are in this predicament. The situation is widespread and chronic. In fact, labour market research motivating for the minimum wage found that more than 50% of households in SA with only one wage earner live below the poverty line, surviving on less that R1,319 per household member per month.
The research clearly shows that the economic health of families often depends on earned income, and that this earned income, next to government grants and transfers, is key to the economic survival of a significant number of households. A single wage earner has to cover not only their own costs but is required to make financial contributions towards household expenses, which is expected and necessary for the economic survival of the entire household. The risk of not making these contributions is isolation and exclusion.
Mass low wages and predominantly casual and variable employment, whether at the expense of unemployed workers or not, has hugely disruptive effects for the individual, the household and the economy at large. The disruption is financial and emotional. We see that psychological stress born of severe financial insecurity is endemic among poor households. The experience of labour market insecurity has become normalised in the everyday life of the poor.
My own research has shown that only about 25% of young adults aged 25 to 35 in the labour market earn on a regular basis. The rest earn nothing or different amounts for variable periods of time with different types of jobs and employers. This flux brings with it insecurity and intermittent impoverishment for the individual and the household that is dependent on them.
Young adults accept low wage employment if they can get nothing else, but among the young people I spoke with, in 32% of cases employment when terminated was terminated voluntarily despite poverty at home. This was invariably done for the sake of a chance at a better-paying job. The refrain “the money is not enough” for the effort echoes over and again in the words of young adults.
This flux is also evident in labour market analysis of something referred to as “churn”. The research finds that more than half of the SA workforce (of those who pay taxes) go into and out of employment every year. This is over and above those who are fired by businesses in the normal course of events. SA’s so-called “churn” is among the highest in the world. It cannot be good for business.
Blaming unemployment on a minimum wage and therefore on minimum wage earners is misplaced. The cause of the problem, put simply, is between the government’s inadequate policies and the business sector’s imperative to maximise profits. As a result, the two have been unable to generate the jobs that are needed. The finger must be pointed at SA’s historically “distorted economy” that spills into the everyday personal lives of the poor and their friends and kin, to the extent that the poor blame each other for their predicament.
So, what do we do about it? I propose that the government work intensively with business to find ways over time to change its business models towards more regular employment and higher wages, first, and of course employment too. Yes, the unemployed should be encouraged, trained and incentivised to enter the labour market, but it is to little avail if the government and business do not find ways to change the nature of work to promote public employment and community work and “constructive” leisure activities. A secondary benefit to them, again at the cost of the low-income wage earner, is that they escape the blame.
Dr John Spiropoulos
Independent researcher
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: National Minimum Wage Act a culprit in SA’s soaring unemployment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.