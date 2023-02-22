LETTER: Earnings threshold raised in employment law

Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
The latest Government Gazette on the Basic Conditions of Employment Act has determined a higher earnings threshold.
The ministerial determination states that anyone earning more than R241,110.59 a year is excluded from certain sections of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. The sections that are excluded are sections 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17(2) and 18(3). This comes into effect on March 1.
The definition of earnings is regular annual remuneration before deductions.
Employees with earnings higher than this threshold are deemed to be senior employees and are not governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act with regard to ordinary hours of work, overtime, compressed working week, averaging of hours of work, determination of hours of work, meal intervals, daily and weekly rest periods, pay for work on Sundays, certain sections of night work, and extra payment for work on public holidays.
Michael Bagraim, MP,DA labour spokesperson
Michael Bagraim, MP,
DA labour spokesperson
