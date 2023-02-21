LETTER: How will the leader of SA make Africa a safer continent?

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
How nice it would have been for President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the new chair of the AU's peace and security council, to have been able to tell everyone in Ethiopia how his government had made SA a safer place. Instead he makes a meaningless plea that more be done to achieve security and peace on the continent. More as in what?
Ramaphosa’s government has made SA the most unsafe country in Africa. SA's crime index (75.4%) is right up there with Venezuela, Papua Guinea and Afghanistan as the worst in the world. During the last quarter of 2022, 7,555 people were killed, which represents about 82 people per day. This included the murders of more than 1,000 women and 300 children.
Crime statistics are expressed per 100,000 people of the population. In SA the percentage for murders is 12.4%; attempted murder 11.5%; rape 20.3%; assault with intent to seriously injure 82.8%; simple assaults 86.4%; and robbery 29.4%.
SA is becoming more unsafe quarter after quarter. Crime syndicates thrive — ask André de Ruyter, outgoing Eskom CEO. SA National Defence Force soldiers had to be deployed at power stations to help secure them. The 48 arrests to date are a drop in the bucket. Few, if any, syndicate leaders have been apprehended.
And now, with this testimonial, the head of the SA government must make Africa a safer continent. Not a wise decision.
Joe KleinhansAnnlin
