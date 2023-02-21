Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How will the leader of SA make Africa a safer continent?

21 February 2023 - 17:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER

How nice it would have been for President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the new chair of the AU's peace and security council, to have been able to tell everyone in Ethiopia how his government had made SA a safer place. Instead he makes a meaningless plea that more be done to achieve security and peace on the continent. More as in what?

Ramaphosa’s government has made SA the most unsafe country in Africa. SA's crime index (75.4%) is right up there with Venezuela, Papua Guinea and Afghanistan as the worst in the world. During the last quarter of 2022, 7,555 people were killed, which represents about 82 people per day. This included the murders of more than 1,000 women and 300 children.

Crime statistics are expressed per 100,000 people of the population. In SA the percentage for murders is 12.4%; attempted murder 11.5%; rape 20.3%; assault with intent to seriously injure 82.8%; simple assaults 86.4%; and robbery 29.4%.

SA is becoming more unsafe quarter after quarter. Crime syndicates thrive — ask André de Ruyter, outgoing Eskom CEO. SA National Defence Force soldiers had to be deployed at power stations to help secure them. The 48 arrests to date are a drop in the bucket. Few, if any, syndicate leaders have been apprehended.

And now, with this testimonial, the head of the SA government must make Africa a safer continent. Not a wise decision.

Joe Kleinhans
Annlin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Eskom, Transnet kill mining’s potential

Indaba reveals South Africa’s miners are fighting a losing battle for investors scared off by logistical problems
Business
1 week ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Yes, South Africa is miserable and Sona is meaningless, but …

Feeling hopeless after yet more presidential platitudes and promises? Try this
Opinion
1 week ago

CHRIS ROPER: South Africa earning its (corruption) spurs

Contrary to popular belief, the country doesn’t fare too badly in a number of international rankings. But rampant graft may yet be its undoing
Features
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: A Victorian solution for our ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Why Stormers and struggling Lions are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Don’t compare yourselves to those ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Shine a light on myths about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
FIKILE MAJOLA: New approach to development of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Eskom, Transnet kill mining’s potential

Business

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Yes, South Africa is miserable and Sona is meaningless, but …

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: South Africa earning its (corruption) spurs

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.