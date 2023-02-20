LETTER: Seifsa doesn’t understand or doesn’t care

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
In a recent article the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) accused the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) of employing “Stalingrad tactics” to obtain recourse it is not entitled to (“Neasa’s top court move over metals industry pact resembles Stalingrad strategy”, February 16).
The article purports to suggest that Neasa is simply power hungry and selfish and does not consider what is, supposedly, good for the sector.
These allegations are indicative of the fact that Seifsa either does not understand the issues at stake, or simply does not care about the needs of the industry’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It is probably both.
Neasa passionately defends the rights of its employer members in all sectors, including the steel sector. It is a proponent of a free-market dispensation, as all employer bodies should be, and unapologetically promotes this dispensation for the benefit of its members.
However, a free-market approach sticks in the craw of proponents of the diabolical dispensation whereby, by means of a fiendish arrangement that favours big business and trade unions, collective agreements are extended to employers who do not agree to the terms of conditions or who simply cannot afford to comply.
The reason these self-serving role players find the free market, where conditions of employment are determined by market powers based on the principles of affordability and sustainability, so reprehensible is that it removes the competitive edge that the “extension of agreement to non-parties” provides them with.
They hide behind the concept of “levelling the playing field” for all employers, subjecting SMMEs to the same conditions of employment as big businesses. However, the inherent factors determining the cost of doing business between small and big business are not the same, and they therefore cannot be treated the same.
A one-size-fits-all approach, as is now applied, is entirely inappropriate. The arrangement Seifsa and its trade union accomplices want to enforce on SMMEs only results in the levelling of the playing field for a number of large employers, but that creates a very uneven and uncompetitive playing field for SMMEs and the downstream sector.
The agreement being challenged by Neasa in the Constitutional Court prescribes a minimum wage rate of R55.67 per hour for an entry-level, unskilled employee. This is accompanied by about 40% in on-costs, comprising additional benefits and statutory payments. The minimum cost-to-company wage for an entry-level employee in this sector therefore amounts to about R13,500 a month for a 40-hour work week.
This is simply unaffordable for the majority of employers in the industry. In fact, Seifsa has itself admitted that it is extremely high. The fact that many employers, including a large number of Seifsa-affiliated employers, continuously apply to be exempted from the agreement is a clear indication that the wage rate and other conditions of employment are inappropriate for the sector.
It is doubtful that any employer party would have signed the agreement if it had not contained an exemption clause, which allows them to escape the consequences of their own actions, which they then impose on others. This is disingenuous and in bad faith.
In pursuing all legal options Neasa is protecting and advancing the legal and constitutional rights of its members, to give them a fair chance for survival and growth. The types of agreements that are being challenged are not only destructive for business but also cause unemployment, which is already at record highs, and prevents new entrants to the market. It contributes to increased socioeconomic instability in the country.
We will continue our fight for the rights of the steel industry’s SMMEs, unabashedly and undeterred.
Gerhard PapenfusCEO Neasa
LETTER: Seifsa doesn't understand or doesn't care
