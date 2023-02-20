Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
Alexander Parker’s enlightened column about the social contract mentions British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels being appalled by the awful conditions of the working class (“A Victorian solution for our Victorian problems almost prevailed. Let’s revive it”, February 20).
We should all be equally appalled by the condition of our unemployed in SA today. The working class is OK; it is the not-able-to-find-work class that is of greatest concern.
Disraeli labelled the government of his rival, William Gladstone, as given only to “plundering and blundering”. Could this description fit another government we know?
Peter Sullivan Killarney
LETTER: Appalling conditions of the unemployed
The working class is OK. It is those who are unable to find work that are of greatest concern
Peter Sullivan
Killarney
