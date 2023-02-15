LETTER: Allocation of R600m to Infrastructure SA is promising

UK’s large-cap stock index boosted by heavyweights Shell and British American Tobacco
The recent announcement of the allocation of R600m to Infrastructure SA (ISA), a programme under the public works and infrastructure ministry, has the potential to address the challenges faced by rural and under-resourced areas in terms of infrastructure development. The district development model (DDM) was created as a tool to tackle these challenges and bring about a more cohesive approach to service delivery.
At the centre of the DDM is the concept of the "One Plan," which involves collaboration among various levels of government and the local community to create a well-informed, strategic plan for each district and metropolitan area. Catalytic projects, which have the potential to bring about significant change, are a critical component of this plan. Project preparation is a crucial aspect of ensuring the success of these projects.
ISA was established in May 2020 with the goal of accelerating infrastructure investment and focusing on both public and private catalytic social and economic infrastructure projects. This is achieved through conducting project preparation, appraisals and evaluations, which allows for the creation of market-ready and credible investment-worthy projects. In his 2023 state of the nation address (Sona), the president announced the allocation of R600m to ISA for project preparation in rural and under-resourced areas.
This will not only aid in the success of catalytic projects, but also has the potential to create local economic opportunities and job creation. ISA will bring in resources and expertise to help districts with insufficient skills to carry out thorough and strategic planning, making rural areas more attractive destinations for investment.
The allocation of R600m will play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that may prevent catalytic projects from being bankable in rural districts. If successful, this initiative has the potential to address the failures of disparities in spatial planning and bring about positive change in rural areas.
Yamkela Fanisi
LETTER: Allocation of R600m to Infrastructure SA is promising
In his Sona, the president announced the allocation of R600m to ISA for project preparation in rural and under-resourced areas
Yamkela Fanisi
Via email
